Netherlands at the 2019 Women's World Cup semifinals: Schedule, scores, full rosters, TV and live stream

The Netherlands is the champion of Europe and has dreams of conquering the world, but first they've got to advance at the World Cup. Netherlands won its group at the cup and has looked sharp in the knockout stage. The Dutch beat Japan in the round of 16 and followed it up with a 2-0 victory against Italy in the quarterfinals.

For the tournament's full schedule, standings and more click here.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Sari van Veenendaal (Arsenal), Lize Kop (Ajax), Loes Geurts (Kopparbergs/Göteborg)

Defenders: Desiree van Lunteren (Freiburg), Stefanie van der Gragt (Barcelona), Merel van Dongen (Real Betis), Kika van Es (Ajax), Anouk Dekker (Montpellier), Danique Kerkdijk (Bristol City), Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal), Liza van der Most (Ajax)

Midfielders: Sherida Spitse (Vålerenga), Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal), Victoria Pelova (ADO Den Haag), Jackie Groenen (FFC Frankfurt), Inessa Kaagman (Everton), Jill Roord (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Shanice van de Sanden (Lyon), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Lieke Martens (Barcelona), Renate Jansen (Twente), Ellen Jansen (Ajax), Lineth Beerensteyn (Bayern Munich)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Two

Best finish: Round of 16 (2015)

Last World Cup: 2015

Matches

Tuesday, June 11

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, June 15

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

Thursday, June 20

Netherlands 2, Canada 1

Tuesday June, 25

Netherlands 2, Japan 1

Saturday, June 29

Netherlands 2, Italy 0

Wednesday, July 3

Netherlands vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. ET

What to know

Which team will we get, the one that won Euro 2017 or the one that needed the playoff to get to the World Cup? There is no shortage of talent with players representing some of the biggest clubs on the continent, and they hope to use the last cup as a learning experience. There they came up against finalist Japan and pushed them to the brink, falling 2-1. Four years later, four years wiser and potentially better, the Netherlands won't hope for anything less than a quarterfinal appearance.

How to watch

You can watch the entire tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).