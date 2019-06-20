Netherlands vs. Canada: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Netherlands and Canada face off in their final 2019 Women's World Cup group stage match on Thursday, and first place is on the line. Both teams are 2-0-0 with six points in the table and with a goal differential of plus-three, but the Dutch hold the slight advantage having score four goals to Canada's three.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Netherlands vs. Canada

Date : Thursday, June 20



: Thursday, June 20 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Stade Auguste-Delaune II



: Stade Auguste-Delaune II TV channel : Fox and Universo



: Fox and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Netherlands -115 | Canada -105 | Draw +220 | O/U: 2.5

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

Storylines

Netherlands: They have the comfort of knowing that a draw is just enough, and they'll take that. Winning this group would be huge because it would give them a clear path to the final and would avoid Germany until the semifinals, while also avoiding France and likely the United States until the final.

Canada: If Canada can't get the win, it will be in a tough spot having to face most likely Sweden in the round of 16, but possibly the United States. That's more incentive to win the group and take on a team that isn't as potent as in recent tournaments like Japan.

Netherlands vs. Canada prediction

Canada comes from behind and wins the group with a late set piece goal.

Pick: Canada 2, Netherlands 1