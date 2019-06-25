Netherlands vs. Japan score: Dutch advance to first Women's World Cup quarterfinal thanks to late penalty kick

Out of the eight Women's World Cup quarterfinalists, seven are from Europe. The final spot in the quarters went to the Netherlands on Tuesday after the Dutch beat Japan 2-1, knocking out the 2015 runners-up. It was an intense game that saw Netherlands star Lieke Martens score both goals, including a penalty kick in the 90th minute.

After Martens' opener in the 17th minute, Japan battled back with a lovely finish inside the box from Yui Hasegawa just before halftime. Japan had the chances to win the game in a well-played second half with Hina Sugita hitting the crossbar in the 79th minute, but a penalty kick in the final minute of regulation was Japan's downfall. Vivanne Miedema's shot was blocked by the arm of Saki Kumagai inside the box, and it was confirmed by VAR. On the PK, Martens went right, the goalkeeper went the other way, and the Dutch got their biggest goal in World Cup history.

Here's the winning kick:

MARTENS SCORES FROM THE SPOT!



Is that the game-winner for the Netherlands? Martens gets her brace after a handball penalty is called and upheld by VAR. 2-1! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/KYF4trKyX9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2019

The victory means the Netherlands have now made it further than any World Cup in the nation's history. The Netherlands' first was in 2015, and it ended in the round of 16 -- ironically enough in a 2-1 loss to Japan. Now a step further, the Dutch could be 90 minutes away from the semifinals. They'll face Italy on Saturday, and neither side has ever been to this point at a World Cup or beyond.

You can watch the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup on fuboTV (Try for free).