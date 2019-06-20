New Zealand at the 2019 Women's World Cup: How to watch vs. Cameroon on TV, live stream
This is the country's fifth appearance at a World Cup
The New Zealand women's national team is playing in the World Cup for the fifth time this year and is looking for some sort of improvement. The nation has finished last in each group it has participated in, never winning a game. The Football Ferns will try to change that Thursday in their group stage finale against Cameroon. New Zealand dropped its first two contests at the tournament to the Netherlands and Canada. But a win and three points against Cameroon would keep New Zealand's round of 16 hopes alive.
Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Erin Nayler (Bordeaux), Victoria Esson (Avaldsnes), Nadia Olla (Western Springs)
Defenders: Anna Green (Miramar Rangers), CJ Bott (Vittsjö), Meikayla Moore (MSV Duisburg), Rebekah Stott (Avaldsnes), Ali Riley (Chelsea), Abby Erceg (North Carolina Courage), Sarah Morton (Western Springs), Stephanie Skilton (Papakura City)
Midfielders: Ria Percival (West Ham United), Annalie Longo (no club affiliated), Betsy Hassett (KR Reykjavik), Katie Bowen (Utah Royals), Katie Duncan (Onehunga Sports), Daisy Cleverley (University of California), Olivia Chance (Everton)
Forwards: Emma Kete (no club affiliation), Sarah Gregorius (Miramar Rangers), Rosie White (no club affiliation), Hannah Wilkinson (no club affiliation), Paige Satchell (Three Kings United)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Five
Best finish: Group stage (In every appearance)
Last World Cup: 2015 (group stage)
Matches
Tuesday, June 11
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Saturday, June 15
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Thursday, June 20
Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon ET, FS1
What to know
It's a tall task to get out of this group, that's for sure. Nobody is expecting it considering the struggles they've had at this competition, but making four straight World Cups is no small accomplishment. Tom Termanni will lead this team as coach after having coached Australia at three cups while also having a stint as the USWNT manager. The former Orlando Pride boss has coached big names like Alex Morgan and Marta, but how can he get less talented players to believe in his system and deliver? Erin Naylar in goal is a fine shot-stopper but hasn't been tested much in qualifying. Recent wins over Mexico and England have given this team some confidence.
How to watch
