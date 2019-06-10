New Zealand vs. Netherlands: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Netherlands and New Zealand face off in their 2019 Women's World Cup group stage opener on Tuesday as part of Group E. Joined by Canada and Cameroon, both New Zealand and Netherlands hope they can make the round of 16 but know getting off to a quick start will be key. New Zealand likes to play fast but has had an issue scoring, while the Dutch are aiming to rediscover their magical form from 2017 that has gone missing.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: New Zealand vs. Netherlands

Date : Tuesday, June 11



: Tuesday, June 11 Time : 9 a.m. ET



: 9 a.m. ET Location : Stade Oceane



: Stade Oceane TV channel : FS1 and Universo



: FS1 and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: New Zealand +1.5 (+950) | Netherlands -1.5 (-350) | O/U: 3

Storylines

New Zealand: A recent 1-0 win over England earlier this month created some momentum, but that all went away with a 1-0 loss to Wales just days later. This team has scored four goals in six games and has to be more efficient. They don't create enough chances, so they'll have to be precise to have much of a chance here.

Netherlands: This team really needs momentum. After winning Euro 2017, they slipped through qualifying, needing a playoff to make the cup. There is enough talent to make a run, and their No. 8 world ranking shows that they should be a quarterfinal team, but if they keep their recent form they may see an early exit.

Prediction

The Dutch dominate for the majority of the game and score twice in the second half to finish it off.

Pick: Netherlands 3, New Zealand 0