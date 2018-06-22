Neymar ends drought and early frustration with late goal for Brazil at 2018 World Cup

To say that Costa Rica had a plan for defending Neymar Jr. in Group E's third match of group play would be kind. It was more like a back-alley beatdown whenever Neymar touched the ball. Brazil finished the 2-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday with Neymar putting together six shots -- three on goal -- and a goal, all while Costa Rica played its very specific brand of soccer: bend but don't break, and allow Keylor Navas to try to at least keep you in the match.

Navas did, for over 90 minutes, though he had a little bit of help. Costa Rica was constantly switching fresh defenders onto Neymar, making it so that its fouls were harder to "trace" early in the match. As the match wore on, the fouling depleted.

Bear in mind, this isn't new. Switzerland did the exact same thing to Neymar in his first match.

Neymar could only be stopped by fouls in Brazil's first game against Switzerland.



Neymar suffered 10 fouls in the match against the Swiss. In this match, he suffered four, three within the first 25 minutes. However, by that point, some of the damage was done. Neymar, undoubtedly frustrated by what happened in the first match (a 1-1 draw), started to show flashes of his notorious temper.

Costa Rica had four shots in the match to Brazil's 23. It didn't have a single shot on goal, whereas Brazil had nine. Late in the match, around the 76th minute, it looked like Neymar's struggles were finally about to pay off late when he was awarded a penalty kick after being "pulled down" in the box. VAR, however, found that Neymar wasn't pulled, but rather sold a call. So the match continued into its waning stages.

Shortly after, Neymar's frustration reached a boiling point. When a foul stopped play as Neymar was advancing to the net, he slammed the ball onto the grass, getting a yellow card for dissent in the 81st minute.

⏱️ 78' Neymar awarded a penalty

⏱️ 79' Decision overturned after using VAR

⏱️ 81' Neymar receives yellow card for dissent



Finally, Brazil found the back of the net, but it wasn't Neymar that did so. It was Philippe Coutinho, who also scored Brazil's first goal of the Cup against Switzerland. The goal came in the first minute of stoppage time, breaking the scoreless draw.

Coutinho does it again!



Coutinho's goal was the product of some amazing Brazilian passing, and it all but slammed the door on Costa Rica, which couldn't generate any offense. However, that wasn't enough for Neymar. Coutinho's goal emboldened him, and he had the audacity to try this:

A rainbow in a World Cup match. Almost immediately after, he finally broke through.

Neymar's late goal puts him past Romario in sole possession of 3rd all-time on Brazil's top scorers list with 56 goals.



Neymar's goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time further crushed any hopes of a Costa Rica comeback, and it culminated an immensely frustrating match for the star. You could see just how frustrated he was after. This was Neymar's reaction to winning a match in group play.

That last goal made history for Neymar, who pulled into third place all-time for Brazil among goal scorers. He now trails only Ronaldo and Pele, while this goal broke his tie with Romario at 55.

Between his injury leading into the tournament and the utter beatdown he's taking during it, you can see why the win meant so much to Neymar. This is one of those matches where the stats don't tell the full story. The pass on Neymar's goal was perfect, because it had to be. Brazil needed him to score. It now sits atop the Group E standings with four points, and this win was huge for it. Even though Coutinho has been Brazil's MVP so far, it's hard to argue that Neymar is its most important piece.