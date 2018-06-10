Neymar freezes defender without hardly moving before scoring in World Cup tune-up game for Brazil

Neymar looked really sharp after returning from his lengthy injury spell last week when he came off the bench and scored for Brazil in a World Cup warm-up against Croatia. On Sunday, he looked even better. In a friendly against Austria, Neymar started and scored Brazil's second goal, leaving a defender on his behind with a lovely move before nutmegging the goalkeeper. Take a look:

🇧🇷 GOAL: @neymarjr weaves his magic through the Austrian backline to double @CBF_Futebol's lead. 2-0. pic.twitter.com/A6oyxhUizc — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 10, 2018

A replay of the defender:

Boy, was that something. He steps on the ball and rolls it to his left to evade the stumbling defender before finishing it with class. Yeah, he's ready for the World Cup. No doubt.