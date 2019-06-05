Nigeria at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream

Nigeria is back at the Women's World Cup and looking to carry the torch for Africa with a deep run in the competition. Having qualified for every World Cup, the Super Falcons find themselves in a tricky Group A with host France, South Korea and Norway, where they hope to sneak out at least four points from the first two games and not be forced to beat France to move on. A tall task but Nigeria has the ability. The defense must limit the mistakes of past World Cups.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Alaba Jonathan (Bayelsa Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF); Ngozi Ebere (Arna Bjornar); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang); Josephine Chukwunonye (Kungsbacka DFF); Faith Michael (Pitea IF); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo)

Midfielders: Cecilia Nku (Ferencvaros Torna); Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskiltuna United); Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels); Ogonna Chukwudi (Djurgardens IF); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskiltuna United); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp); Anam Imo (Malmo FC Rosengard); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga); Uchenna Kanu (Southeastern University); Rasheedat Ajibade (Alvadsnes IL); Francisca Ordega (Shanghai W. FC); Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton Hove & Albion); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels), Chinwendu Ihezuo (Henan Huisanhang)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Eight

Best finish: Quarterfinals (1999)

Last World Cup: 2015, group stage

Matches

Saturday, June 8

Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, June 12

Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Monday, June 17

Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

What to know

Nigeria is the champion of Africa, and the Super Falcons hope to replicate that quarterfinal run in 1999 that ended with a heart-breaking golden goal loss to Brazil. This team is always at the World Cup, it always has awesome jerseys, but they want to be known for more than that. Asisat Oshoala is a powerful, super quick attacker who will lead this team in the final third. A three-time African Women's Player of the Year, the is a star and the key to creating and finishing in attack.

How to watch

