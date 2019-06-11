Nigeria vs. South Korea: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Nigeria and South Korea will be the first teams to play their second games at the 2019 Women's World Cup when they meet on Wednesday in Group A play. Both national teams are looking for their first points in the cup after losing their openers. South Korea fell 4-0 to host France last Friday, while Nigeria lost 3-0 to Norway on Saturday. Aside from looking for their first points, they are also looking for their first goals and are going to need them here as a draw will do very little for either.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Nigeria vs. South Korea

Date : Wednesday, June 12



: Wednesday, June 12 Time : 9 a.m. ET



: 9 a.m. ET Location : Stade des Alpes



: Stade des Alpes TV channel : FS1 and Universo



: FS1 and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: N/A

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

Storylines

Nigeria: After showing some scoring ability in two matches prior to the cup, Nigeria was just over-matched against Norway. Just two shots on goal showed the lack of ideas in the final third, and part of that was poor accuracy on passing, resulting in shots that weren't the greatest looks. They need to be more patience and focus on set pieces, which France used to punish South Korea.

South Korea: Nobody thought they would get even a point from the opener, so it's time to pick up the pieces and fight in their most winnable game of the group stage. The defending on set pieces was pretty weak, and they will need to do a better job being in position. The speed of Nigeria will give them problems, so they'll need to be more defensive early.

Nigeria vs. South Korea prediction

The African country finds its scoring touch and gets the victory to position itself well to possibly sneak through in third place.

Pick: Nigeria 2, South Korea 0