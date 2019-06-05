Norway at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream
This is the country's eighth appearance at a World Cup
Norway is one of seven nations to qualify for every single edition of the World Cup, but it feels like ages ago that this team was looked at as a true contender. With one star above their crest, Norway hopes to shock the world and make it two this summer in France. After failing to get to the quarterfinals in each of the last two editions, Norway finds itself in a tricky group with France, South Korea and Nigeria. Swede Martin Sjorgren (who played at the University of North Florida) is the coach and one who has had success at the club level, but can he carry over to the biggest stage?
Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Ingrid Hjelmseth (Stabæk Fotball), Cecilie Hauståker Fiskerstrand (LSK Kvinner), Oda Maria Hove Bogstad (Arna-Bjørnar Allianse Idrettslag),
Defenders: Ingrid Moe Wold (LSK Kvinner), Cecilie Redisch Kvamme (Sandviken, IL), Maria Thorisdottir (Chelsea), Maren Nævdal Mjelde (Chelsea), Stine Hovland (Sandviken, IL)
Midfielders: Synne Skinnes Hansen (LSK Kvinner), Kristine Minde (VfL Wolfsburg), Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Linköping FC), Vilde Bøe Risa (Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC), Ingrid Syrstad Engen (LSK Kvinner), Emilie Bosshard Haavi (LSK Kvinner), Guro Reiten (LSK Kvinner), Karina Sævik (Kolbotn IL), Caroline Graham Hansen (VfL Wolfsburg),
Forwards: Isabell Lehn Herlovsen (Kolbotn IL), Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland (FC Rosengård Dam), Emilie Nautnes (Arna-Bjørnar Allianse Idrettslag), Elise Hove Thorsnes (LSK Kvinner), Amalie Vevle Eikeland (Sandviken, IL), Therese Sessy Åsland (LSK Kvinner)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Eight
Best finish: Champions (1995)
Last World Cup: Round of 16, 2015
Matches
Saturday, June 8
Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, June 12
France vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Monday, June 17
South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
What to know
Norway is one of four nations to ever win the World Cup. It took the second edition of the cup back in 1995 and has qualified for every edition. Lately, this team hasn't been up to the lofty standards of the past but is still quite talented. Maren Mjelde leads this team as a defender and midfielder, while also starring at Chelsea. This is a team that likes to contain the ball, play patiently and be physical in in defense. In a challenging group, a loss to Nigeria to start just can't happen. This team must start well to find confidence and momentum.
How to watch
