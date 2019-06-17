Norway at the Women's World Cup 2019: Schedule, roster, how to watch as team makes knockout stage

Norway is one of seven nations to qualify for every single installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup, but it feels like ages since this team was looked at as a true contender. Norway, which last won the World Cup title in 1995, is looking to shock the world with a second title this summer in France. Swede Martin Sjorgren (who played at the University of North Florida) is the coach and one who has had success at the club level, but can he carry over to the biggest stage?

Norway won its opener over Nigeria before falling, 2-1, to host France in its second game. The team bounced back in its final group stage match, beating South Korea, 2-1, to earn a spot in the knockout stage.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Ingrid Hjelmseth (Stabæk Fotball), Cecilie Hauståker Fiskerstrand (LSK Kvinner), Oda Maria Hove Bogstad (Arna-Bjørnar Allianse Idrettslag),

Defenders: Ingrid Moe Wold (LSK Kvinner), Cecilie Redisch Kvamme (Sandviken, IL), Maria Thorisdottir (Chelsea), Maren Nævdal Mjelde (Chelsea), Stine Hovland (Sandviken, IL)

Midfielders: Synne Skinnes Hansen (LSK Kvinner), Kristine Minde (VfL Wolfsburg), Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Linköping FC), Vilde Bøe Risa (Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC), Ingrid Syrstad Engen (LSK Kvinner), Emilie Bosshard Haavi (LSK Kvinner), Guro Reiten (LSK Kvinner), Karina Sævik (Kolbotn IL), Caroline Graham Hansen (VfL Wolfsburg),

Forwards: Isabell Lehn Herlovsen (Kolbotn IL), Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland (FC Rosengård Dam), Emilie Nautnes (Arna-Bjørnar Allianse Idrettslag), Elise Hove Thorsnes (LSK Kvinner), Amalie Vevle Eikeland (Sandviken, IL), Therese Sessy Åsland (LSK Kvinner)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Eight

Best finish: Champions (1995)

Last World Cup: Round of 16, 2015

Matches

Saturday, June 8

Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12

France 2, Norway 1

Monday, June 17

Norway 2, South Korea 1

What to know

Norway is one of four nations to ever win the World Cup. It took the second edition of the cup back in 1995 and has qualified for every edition. Lately, this team hasn't been up to the lofty standards of the past but is still quite talented. Maren Mjelde leads this team as a defender and midfielder, while also starring at Chelsea. This is a team that likes to contain the ball, play patiently and be physical in in defense. In a challenging group, a loss to Nigeria to start just can't happen. This team must start well to find confidence and momentum.

How to watch

