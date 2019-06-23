Norway at the Women's World Cup 2019: Schedule, roster, how to watch as team makes quarterfinals
The Norwegian national team is making its eighth appearance at a Women's World Cup
Norway is one of seven nations to qualify for every single installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup, but it feels like ages since this team was looked at as a true contender. Norway, which last won the World Cup title in 1995, is looking to shock the world with a second title this summer in France. Swede Martin Sjorgren (who played at the University of North Florida) is the coach and one who has had success at the club level, but can he carry over to the biggest stage?
Norway is a quarterfinalist after a thrilling win over Australia on penalty kicks in the round of 16. Norway won its opener over Nigeria before falling, 2-1, to host France in its second game. The team bounced back in its final group stage match, beating South Korea, 2-1, to earn a spot in the knockout stage.
For the tournament's full schedule, standings and more click here.
Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Ingrid Hjelmseth (Stabæk Fotball), Cecilie Hauståker Fiskerstrand (LSK Kvinner), Oda Maria Hove Bogstad (Arna-Bjørnar Allianse Idrettslag),
Defenders: Ingrid Moe Wold (LSK Kvinner), Cecilie Redisch Kvamme (Sandviken, IL), Maria Thorisdottir (Chelsea), Maren Nævdal Mjelde (Chelsea), Stine Hovland (Sandviken, IL)
Midfielders: Synne Skinnes Hansen (LSK Kvinner), Kristine Minde (VfL Wolfsburg), Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Linköping FC), Vilde Bøe Risa (Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC), Ingrid Syrstad Engen (LSK Kvinner), Emilie Bosshard Haavi (LSK Kvinner), Guro Reiten (LSK Kvinner), Karina Sævik (Kolbotn IL), Caroline Graham Hansen (VfL Wolfsburg),
Forwards: Isabell Lehn Herlovsen (Kolbotn IL), Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland (FC Rosengård Dam), Emilie Nautnes (Arna-Bjørnar Allianse Idrettslag), Elise Hove Thorsnes (LSK Kvinner), Amalie Vevle Eikeland (Sandviken, IL), Therese Sessy Åsland (LSK Kvinner)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Eight
Best finish: Champions (1995)
Last World Cup: Round of 16, 2015
Matches
Saturday, June 8
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
Wednesday, June 12
France 2, Norway 1
Monday, June 17
Norway 2, South Korea 1
Saturday, June 22
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances, 4-1, on PKs)
What to know
Norway is one of four nations to ever win the World Cup. It took the second edition of the cup back in 1995 and has qualified for every edition. Lately, this team hasn't been up to the lofty standards of the past but is still quite talented. Maren Mjelde leads this team as a defender and midfielder, while also starring at Chelsea. This is a team that likes to contain the ball, play patiently and be physical in in defense. In a challenging group, a loss to Nigeria to start just can't happen. This team must start well to find confidence and momentum.
How to watch
You can watch the entire tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Sweden vs. Canada preview
The winner takes on Germany in the quarterfinals
-
France vs. Brazil preview
The hosts face Marta and company in a tricky round of 16 clash
-
England cruises into World Cup quarters
England won a weird game featuring a goal on an indirect free kick and a questionable VAR...
-
Women's World Cup standings, bracket
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
The FIFA Women's World Cup knockout stage starts Saturday
-
Women's World Cup round of 16 bracket
The knockout stage got underway Saturday