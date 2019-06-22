Norway vs. Australia score: Europeans knock Kerr and company out of 2019 World Cup in penalty kicks
Norway is through to the quarters of the 2019 World Cup
Norway joined Germany in the 2019 World Cup quarterfinals after beating Sam Kerr and Australia in penalty kicks on Saturday. Norway took a 1-0 lead in the first half through Isabell Herlovsen, but Elise Kellond-Knight's goal in the 83rd minute brought Australia level, forcing extra time. There, Australia went down to 10 players with a red card to Alanna Kennedy, but Norway couldn't take advantage with the game going to the spot kicks.
Kerr skied her shot, Norway didn't miss, and the Europeans won 4-1 in the shootout to make the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007.
Norway's Ingrid Engen hit the winner with class to send the Matildas packing. Take a look:
With the win, Norway will take on the winner of England and Cameroon in the quarterfinals, while it is heartbreak for Australia. With arguably the best player at the World Cup in Kerr, the team failed to live up to the high expectations. At the cup, the team scored nine goals, five of which came from Kerr, but the team was wasteful when it couldn't afford to be. In the second half Australia dominated and had the chances to win it regulation, but instead the team heads home much earlier than they expected.
Australia is the highest ranked team to be eliminated from the World Cup having entered at No. 6. Norway is ranked No. 12.
