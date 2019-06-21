Norway vs. Australia: Women's World Cup 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Fans will be treated to one of the more intriguing round of 16 battles on Saturday in Nice, France
The 2019 Women's World Cup's round of 16 begins on Saturday, and Sam Kerr and Australia will take on Norway in the day's second game. Norway finished 2-0-1 to earn second place in Group A, while Australia bounced back from an opening lost to Italy to finish second in Group C with a record of 2-0-1. Australia's superstar Sam Kerr is tied for the Golden Boot lead with USA's Alex Morgan.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Women's World Cup round of 16: Norway vs. Australia
- Date: Saturday, June 22
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Stade de Nice -- Nice, France
- TV channel: Fox
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Australia -0.5 (+110) | Norway +0.5 (-130) | O/U: 2.5
Storylines
Norway: Aside from the lost to France, Norway has been strong in the cup with wins over Nigeria and South Korea. They haven't been super creative in attack, but their patience has helped with their efficiency in attack. Keep an eye on their ability to break lines with balls to the feet and quick passes back out wide. They are a dangerous team that will feel confident in winning this one.
Australia: Kerr's four-goal performance has her beaming with confidence, as well as her team. The Aussies felt strong enough to win their group, but finishing second puts them on the tougher side of the bracket. Expect them to play a bit more defensive after showing some issues at the back, and they'll look for Kerr in space so she can show off her attacking magic.
Prediction
Kerr delivers again and gets the Matildas into the quarterfinals.
Pick: Australia 2, Norway 1
