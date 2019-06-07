Norway vs. Nigeria: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, betting odds, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Nigeria and Norway face off in their 2019 Women's World Cup group stage opener on Saturday as part of Group A action. With France beating South Korea in the opener on Friday, both teams face an opportunity to go into Matchday 2 with a three-point edge when it comes to a spot in the knockout stage.

Norway is a country with a rich history but one that hasn't lived up to its big name over the last several tournaments, while Nigeria has the speed and technique to compete, but the discipline isn't always there.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: Norway vs. Nigeria

Date : Saturday, June 8



: Saturday, June 8 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade Auguste-Delaune II -- Reims, France



: Stade Auguste-Delaune II -- Reims, France TV channel : Fox and Universo



: Fox and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Nigeria +1000 | Norway -385 | Draw +485 | O/U 3

Storylines

Norway: Champions of 1995, they haven't been back to the final since. A group stage exit in 2011 and a round of 16 exit in 2015 has lowered expectations. They are still a strong team but far from a threat to win it all. Expect them to have a little trouble early in this one.

Nigeria: They hope to be the first team from Africa to make a big splash at a women's World Cup, but they are going to have to be perfect to do that. Likely facing a first-round exit, no African team has ever made the semifinals of a Women's World Cup. Nigeria has speed and technical ability, but questions at the back will likely see them concede quite a lot of goals.

Prediction

Norway control the ball, limits mistake and gets a late goal for three points.

Pick: Norway 1, Nigeria 0