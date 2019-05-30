Norway's Erling Haland scores nine goals in one game against Honduras in FIFA U-20 World Cup
Unsurprisingly, it was a record-setting performance
Erling Haland should not have to worry about winning the Golden Boot at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The Norwegian striker found the back of the net nine times in Norway's 12-0 win over Honduras in its last group stage game in Group C. Yes, you read that right, Haland, an 18-year-old, scored NINE goals in a U-20 World Cup match. Yes, it was a record and so was the 12-goal win.
Haland plays for Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga.
The previous record was set by Adailton, who scored six goals for Brazil in 1997. Haland beat him by a hat trick. Just look at how absurd the match report looks.
Here are some of the highlights of his goals:
Only two players have ever scored more nine or more goals in the whole tournament, with Adailton scoring 10 in 1997, and Javier Saviola scoring 11 in 2001. Lionel Messi won the Golden Boot of the 2005 tournament with six goals for Argentina.
Honduras finished the game with only nine players, with one receiving a second yellow card in the 57th minute when the score was 7-0 and another had a red card in the 92nd minute.
Even after the 12-0 win, Norway might not advance to the knockout stage, finishing third in its group with three points.
