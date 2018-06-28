Panama vs. Tunisia final score, recap: Tunisians secure second World Cup win ever
Panama's first World Cup sees them go 0-3
For the second time in its history and first since 1978, Tunisia has won a match at the World Cup. The Tunisians beat Panama 2-1 on Thursday on the final day of group stage action, leaving the Central Americans still searching for their first ever win in the competition.
Panama went up 33 minutes in on an own goal from Yassine Meriah, but Tunisia rallied back with two goals in 15 minutes to complete the comeback.
First it was Fakhreddine Ben Youssef on 51 minutes with this finish:
And then Wahbi Kharzi made a fine run to the far post for the winner with 24 minutes to go:
A big moment for Tunisia in its history. The second taste of victory in the cup and first for its players, and it's something they will never forget. However, just like the other four teams from the Confederation of African Football, Tunisia is out in the group stage. As for Panama, they enjoyed the ride, and they'll hope to be back come 2022 after suffering a -9 goal differential in three matches, the worst of any country at this year's tournament.
Relive Panama vs. Tunisia match commentary
