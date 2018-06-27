Panama vs. Tunisia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Just pride on the line for these two nations

Tunisia and Panama close out their 2018 World Cup participation with their third group stage match on Thursday. There is nothing to play for when it comes to moving on from Group G, as England and Belgium have secured the first two spots.

But you may be wondering why to tune in to this one. It's easy -- these are two nations that are dying for a win. Tunisia has only won one World Cup match in its history, back in 1978, while Panama has never won as this is their first cup. Each will want to end the tournament on a high note, and that could make for an entertaining, interesting match.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Mordovia Arena
TV: FS1 and NBC Universo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Panama gets its first World Cup win ever, taking down Tunisia on a late goal. Panama 2, Tunisia 1. 

SportsLine odds

Who wins Panama-Tunisia? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.  

Panama vs. Tunisia score, live updates

