Panama vs. Tunisia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
Just pride on the line for these two nations
Tunisia and Panama close out their 2018 World Cup participation with their third group stage match on Thursday. There is nothing to play for when it comes to moving on from Group G, as England and Belgium have secured the first two spots.
But you may be wondering why to tune in to this one. It's easy -- these are two nations that are dying for a win. Tunisia has only won one World Cup match in its history, back in 1978, while Panama has never won as this is their first cup. Each will want to end the tournament on a high note, and that could make for an entertaining, interesting match.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Mordovia Arena
TV: FS1 and NBC Universo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Panama gets its first World Cup win ever, taking down Tunisia on a late goal. Panama 2, Tunisia 1.
SportsLine odds
Panama vs. Tunisia score, live updates
