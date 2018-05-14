Paolo Guerrero suspension upheld and extended: Peru will be without their biggest star at the 2018 World Cup

Peru will be at this summer's 2018 World Cup for the first time since 1982 after its admirable showing on CONMEBOL's qualifying, but if hopes to do any damage at the tournament, it's going to have to without arguably its best and most high-profile player. Paolo Guerrero, who at one point wasn't heading to the cup and then was, officially won't be at the tournament after the Court of Arbitration for Sport imposed a 14-month ban on the player.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, his doping ban was not only upheld upon appeal, but it was also extended and he won't be available for Peru coach Ricardo Gareca.

TAS amplia suspensão para 14 meses, e Guerrero está fora da Copa https://t.co/rzxz6yFEki pic.twitter.com/IGQfDGCOwP — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) May 14, 2018

The court said on Monday the ban had been extended six months and will be lifted in January, meaning the 34-year-old Flamengo man will miss the rest of this season, the World Cup and the first half of next season.

Last October the player tested positive for benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine. The player and his representatives have claimed he was not taking any drug and was accidentally consumed through tea, according to AS.

Peru is in Group C with Australia, Denmark and France.