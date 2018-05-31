Peru receives massive boost ahead of World Cup as star striker Guerrero gets special exemption to play

The Peruvian national team has received a massive boost to its World Cup campaign as it was announced on Thursday that star striker Paolo Guerrero has been cleared to play after a successful appeal of his suspension.

Guerrero was suspended after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine. The player and his representatives have claimed he was not taking any drug and was accidentally consumed through tea, and just when it looked like his cup dream was over, he was granted permission to participate. Aside from appealing and pleading his case, Guerrero also received support from players Peru will face this summer from the national teams of Australia, France and Denmark, while also getting support from stars like Luis Suarez.

"As the believer I am, I want to first thank God, who I've always believed in, and my family," Guerrero said in a statement. "Of course, I should point out that this would not have been possible without the support of the Peruvian soccer federation and in particular president Edwin Oveido..."

"Finally, my thanks to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the captains of Australia, Denmark and France."

FIFPro released the following statement:

"FIFPro is delighted that Paolo Guerrero has been successful in his legal battle to play for Peru in the 2018 World Cup.

"Along with many professional footballers around the world, we strongly believe that Guerrero's 14-month sanction for unknowingly ingesting a banned substance is unfair and disproportionate."

It's huge for Peru as they get back their most talented and famous figure and gives Ricardo Gareca even more talent to work with in the final third. Guerrero is the top of player that can earn you points with a moment of magic and greatly boosts the team's chances of making some noise this summer.

It always felt injust for him to miss this competition after already serving suspension time, so props to all parties involved, and especially the players that supported him.