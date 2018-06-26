Peru vs. Australia final score, recap: First World Cup win since 1978 for Paolo Guerrero and Co.

After 40 years without a World Cup win, it was a sweet ending for the Peruvians in Russia

For the first time in 40 years, Peru has won a World Cup match. On Tuesday, despite already being eliminated from the competition, the South Americans finished the group stage with a 2-0 win over Australia in an emotional game that saw fans crying with joy during the national anthem. 

After playing well in the first two matches but struggling in attack, Peru got things going in this one and scored a goal in each half.

It was Andre Carillo's golazo on 18 minutes that proved to be the winner:

Then early in the second half, Paolo Guerrero scored with a lovely effort inside the box:

What a game. This is what it means to them:

A very nice performance and it builds some more positive vibes. They stuck together, didn't give up on the final day and got three points in the cup but memories for a lifetime.

 Next year in the Copa America, watch out. 

Australia vs. Peru score, live updates

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES