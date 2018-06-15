Denmark vs. Peru live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Peru and Denmark debut at the 2018 World Cup when they meet in Saransk on Saturday in Group C play, just hours after France and Australia open up the group's play.

It's set to be a battle between two countries that feel like they have more than enough to get out of the group, and a victory for one puts that team with a foot into the knockout stage. Both teams are riding some momentum, but Peru more so. The South Americans haven't lost a match since November of 2016, and they went unbeaten in their last six qualifiers to jump into the fifth spot in CONMEBOL to make the cup for the first time since 1982.

Peru enters the match healthy and greatly boosted by Paolo Guerrero's presence. The star striker was ruled out of the World Cup for doping but earned permission to play, cutting his ban short, just prior to the tournament.

Denmark meanwhile is healthy and ready to go, feeling good after a 2-0 win over Mexico in a friendly the other day, with the team finding its scoring touch after scoring just once in the two games before that.

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Mordovia Arena in Saransk

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Denmark and Peru provide an entertaining, emotional match and some goals, but neither can get the three points as a late Guerrero goal evens it. Peru 2, Denmark 2.

