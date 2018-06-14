Poland at the 2018 World Cup: Scores, schedule, complete squad, TV and live stream, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Poland will be at the World Cup for the first time since 2006, as Robert Lewandowski gets his first state of the top international tournament the sport has to offer. With the star striker up top, this team is set in the final third in addition to other pieces, but at the back and in goal this team must exceed expectations to make a run.

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Eight

Best finish: Third place (2X; 1974 and 1982)

Last World Cup: 2006

Matches

June 19: vs. Senegal at 8 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

June 24: vs. Colombia at 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

June 28: vs. Poland at 10 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Roster

Poland has some strength in the midfield and in attack, but there are concerns at the back. Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Białkowski (Ipswich Town), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL), Kamil Glik (AS Monaco), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw)

Midfielders: Jakub Błaszczykowski (VfL Wolfsburg), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdańsk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Strikers: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht)

Best Player

Robert Lewandowski, and it's not even close. The 29-year-old striker is on pace to be the national team's all-time caps leader and is already the top scorer. He's one of the best pure strikers in the world and should have a fine tournament. But there is a lot of pressure on him to be the guy in attack. He can, by himself, change the course of a game with one magical moment.

Player to watch

Grzegorz Krychowiak. The defensive midfielder was a budding star at Sevilla under Unai Emery, but he found minutes hard to come by after following Emery to PSG, resulting in a loan move to West Brom. Let's just say, there's probably a shortage of confidence there. With his club future up in the air, he'll want to put together a good tournament and secure a move in the summer. He's really talented and when he is at his best, he can be a top defensive midfielder.

Outlook

Poland should be the favorite as a Pot 1 team in the draw, but the truth is Colombia is a strong team on paper, and Senegal and Japan aren't easy to face either. Poland has enough, especially in attack, to move on, but it feels like there's an equal chance they crash out in the group stage. This squad has some serious talent, but there are too many questions marks to make me feel confident this team can get past the round of 16. Colombia should be the class of the group, with Poland fighting for second place.