Poland vs. Colombia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
It's a must-win for two teams that have zero points
When Colombia faces Poland in the last match of the day, the two teams many expected to advance from this group will be fighting to stay alive. Both were expected to win their opener, setting up this match as one for first place, but now they are playing for their cup lives with the loser likely saying goodbye to their hopes of advancing.
The teams are looking at full strength entering this match, but all eyes are on James Rodriguez and if he will start. He came on in the loss to Japan in the second half and it wasn't enough. He'll surely start here.
Here's how to watch the match and more. And be sure to return 30 minutes before kickoff for our live match commentary.
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Kazan Arena
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Colombia starts James, creates much more in attack than it did against Japan and gets three points to keep its hopes of moving on alive. Colombia 2, Poland 1.
Poland vs. Colombia score, live updates
