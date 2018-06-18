Poland vs. Senegal live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
The speed of Senegal could cause some problems against Poland's back line
Poland, the highest-seeded team in Group H, begins its World Cup play on Tuesday when it takes on Senegal, a country that stunned the world back in 2002 and could be one of the sleeper teams to reach the knockout stage.
Both teams are in good shape entering this one with no crucial injuries to report on. Joined by Colombia and Japan in their group, this is a chance for these two countries to get off on the right foot with both having dreams of making the knockout stage.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Otkrytiye Arena
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Poland is the favorite, but I think Kalidou Koulibaly can do the job on Robert Lewandowski. Sadio Mane is in attack and can change a game just by himself, and he does it here as the African nation earns three points. Senegal 2, Poland 1.
Poland vs. Senegal score, live updates
