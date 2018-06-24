Portugal vs. Iran live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
If Iran wins, its through to the next round. Portugal can take first place with a win and help from Morocco
Portugal and Iran face off on Monday in their final group stage match at the 2018 World Cup with their tournament lives on the line. Portugal has four points, just as Spain does, while Iran has three. If Iran wins, it is through to the next round, while just a draw will do it for Portugal. Crisitano Ronaldo and company could lose but also go through if Spain loses to Morocco by a greater difference.
Here's how the standings shake out before Monday's match:
Both squads look healthy entering the match but we could see some changes at the back for Portugal after they have failed to impress, even after keeping a clean sheet again Morocco, with the African team threatening throughout the entire match.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
- When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mordovia Arena
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Portugal locks up a spot in the next round thanks to another goal from Ronaldo. Portugal 2, Iran 1.
Portugal vs. Iran score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
