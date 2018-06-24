Portugal vs. Iran live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Portugal and Iran face off on Monday in their final group stage match at the 2018 World Cup with their tournament lives on the line. Portugal has four points, just as Spain does, while Iran has three. If Iran wins, it is through to the next round, while just a draw will do it for Portugal. Crisitano Ronaldo and company could lose but also go through if Spain loses to Morocco by a greater difference.

Here's how the standings shake out before Monday's match:

All to play for in Group B for #POR #ESP and #IRN in the final round of fixtures... #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/75h32KvqE6 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018

Both squads look healthy entering the match but we could see some changes at the back for Portugal after they have failed to impress, even after keeping a clean sheet again Morocco, with the African team threatening throughout the entire match.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET



Monday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mordovia Arena



Mordovia Arena TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



SportsLine odds

Who wins Iran-Portugal? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.

Prediction

Portugal locks up a spot in the next round thanks to another goal from Ronaldo. Portugal 2, Iran 1.

Portugal vs. Iran score, live updates

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.