Portugal vs. Morocco final score, recap: Another World Cup goal for Ronaldo as Portuguese win

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Portugal is closing in on booking a spot into the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia after hanging on to beat Morocco, 1-0, on Wednesday to move to four points in Group B. After drawing Spain in the opener, the Portuguese national team received another goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, this time to secure all three points. It wasn't the greatest showing from the Portuguese, as Morocco controlled possession and created more chances, but the finishing was abysmal. In all, Morocco had 16 shots -- six more than Portugal -- but just four went on frame. Medhi Benatia, himself, had about three golden chances to score and wasted every single one.

If you plan on going deep in this tournament, you have to capitalize on your chances. Portugal did just that early on. Ronaldo scored in the fourth minute of the match to become the highest-scoring European player in international soccer history. It was his fourth goal of the Cup:

Cristiano Ronaldo does it again!



He heads home the corner to put Portugal up 1-0 early against Morocco. pic.twitter.com/FDoyvInvt4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

And it was all his side needed to secure three vital points. Portugal tried to bunker down defensively late with big saves from Rui Patricio and managed to get the victory when it looked like Morocco equalize.

Now Portugal faces Iran with a chance to win the group on Monday, while Morocco is certainly headed home after the group stage. You can stream the match online on fuboTV (Try for free).

Relive commentary from Wednesday's Portugal vs. Morocco game

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.