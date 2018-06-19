Portugal vs. Morocco live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
Both teams are looking for their first win of the cup
Portugal and Morocco meet on Wednesday in the World Cup for their second match in Group B. Portugal has one point after drawing Spain thanks to the magic of Cristiano Ronaldo in the first match, while Morocco looks to get its first point after that shock defeat to Iran on an own goal in added time.
It could be a must-win for both, with Spain expected to get three points vs. Iran, which already has three points after knocking off Morocco on Friday.
It will be another tough match for Portugal as Morocco isn't afraid to play physical, but if Ronaldo is on his game, then the Portuguese team should have enough to take three points.
Both teams enter this match healthy and ready to roll.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET
- Where: Olimpiyskiy Stadion
- TV: FS1 and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Ronaldo gets Portugal going, Goncalo Guedes finishes Morocco off late and the Portuguese move to four points. Portugal 3, Morocco 1.
Portugal vs. Morocco score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
