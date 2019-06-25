Printable Women's World Cup bracket: France 2019 is in the knockout stage, so make your predictions and picks now

The 2019 Women's World Cup in France is underway as the tournament hosts whooped up on South Korea in the opening match in Paris. The World Cup is a wonderful time of the year where the entire country -- more specifically, the globe -- gathers around their television set to watch the best women's players compete for the sport's biggest prize.

With that in mind, it's time to start making your picks for who's going to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy on July 7.

Will the United States women's national team, ranked No. 1 by FIFA, repeat as champs for the first time ever? Or does the rest of the field -- with contenders like France, England, Germany, Canada, Australia and Japan -- stand in the way? Twenty-four participants enter, and only one will come out on top. There's plenty of surprises in store, and what better way to have bragging rights over your buddies by filling out a bracket before the tournament.

The World Cup bracket is uniquely difficult to predict, especially because in the women's tourney four of the six third-placed teams advance to the knockout stage. Sixty-six (!) percent of the participants are still alive after the group stage. The final 16 participants will be revealed on June 20.

If you want to keep up with all the winners and losers throughout the group stage, you can check out our scores and schedule here.

