Printable World Cup bracket: Russia 2018 group stage is almost over, so make your predictions now
Germany begins its title defense of the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Russia
The World Cup is a beautiful time. It's like March Madness, only it happens once every four years and the entire globe is watching. With that in mind, it's time to start making your picks for who's going to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy on July 15.
Will it be defending powerhouse Germany? The Lionel Messi-led Argentina? Ronaldo's Portugal? Or someone completely different? Pretty much anything can happen, so we have to find out, but you can make your picks for bragging rights later now!
The World Cup bracket is uniquely difficult to predict, because you need the group stage to play out before the bracket is set. And the beauty of it is that you get to pencil in your group stage picks ahead of time. It's a different, fun challenge.
And if you're wondering where the United States is on the bracket, they aren't on it. We've got you covered to catch up with that. Or maybe you haven't followed enough to know what'll happen in pools. You can see our picks here if you'd like a little cheat sheet.
So who makes a deep run at the 2018 World Cup? And which nation lifts the trophy? Visit SportsLine now to get the complete optimal bracket for the World Cup, and see which favorites fail to advance past the quarterfinals, all from the model that's returned an 1800 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.
So whether you're in betting pools (it's legal now!) or just looking for bragging rights, you can find the bracket below and print it out to make your picks.
-
Senegal vs. Japan LIVE updates
Senegal and Japan are both coming off a win in their opening game of the tournament
-
World Cup: Best picks to win every group
David Sumpter's advanced model picks which countries will advance past the group stage
-
England crushes Panama
The Three Lions made easy work of Panama on Sunday to clinch a spot into the last 16
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...