Ranking potential 2018 World Cup final matchups involving France, England and Croatia

We are just hours away from knowing the matchup in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Moscow, Russia. With France already in the final after beating Belgium on Tuesday, we now await who wins the Croatia vs. England semifinal on Wednesday.

With Belgium's elimination, there are only two possible finals. So let's dive in and rank them:

2. France vs. Croatia

There would be enough blue and red in the crowd to give you a headache, aesthetically speaking. This would be a nice matchup between two teams with different styles of play, but it's safe to say it's the least exciting of the potential matchups, even though every World Cup final is must-see TV. Kylian Mbappe going up against a physical Croatian defense would be enticing, as would seeing how N'Golo Kante tries to contain Luka Modric in the middle.

1. France vs. England



This is a dream matchup, especially if you want two traditional powerhouses chasing a title. Both nations have one World Cup and they could earn their second and leap up into a new tier of historical success. They are sort of building a rivalry as well. It's not quite England vs. Germany, but France vs. England is special. These teams have met 31 times, dating all the way back to 1923. They met in five Euros, including 2012 (draw) and 2004 (France win), and they also played against each other in two World Cups. The two met in the group stage in 1966 when England won it all, with the Three Lions winning 2-0. England also beat France 3-1 at the 1982 World Cup in the group stage. This would be a game loaded with stars, but there's no doubt France, because it has a stronger squad on paper, would be viewed as the favorites.

A France-England final?