Report: Russia's World Cup chair resigns in wake of lifetime Olympic ban for doping
Former Minister of Sport and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko is stepping down
It turns out that cheating at the Olympics can hurt your chances of running the World Cup.
Nearly a month after International Olympic Committee (IOC) completely barred Russia from PyeongChang's 2018 Winter Games, the country's deputy prime minister and former Minister of Sport has resigned from his position as chairman of Russia's organizing committee for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. That's according to CNN, which relayed local reports Wednesday that Vitaly Mutko "is stepping down amid allegations that he and other government officials supervised and financed state-sponsored doping."
Mutko had already been banned from all future Olympics by the IOC for his alleged role in Russia's doping scandal -- an illegal operation that enabled hundreds of Olympic athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs or alter samples for drug tests. But for weeks after the IOC's ruling, which has stripped even exceptionally qualified Russian athletes of representation at the upcoming Winter Games, Mutko remained in charge of the World Cup.
From CNN's report on Mutko's resignation, which comes just under six months before the World Cup is set to kick off:
In a statement, FIFA, world soccer's governing body, thanked Mutko for his "invaluable contribution to the preparations for the competition" and said FIFA would continue working with the local organizing committee.
A former senator, Mutko also held the title of president of Russia's Football Union, the governing body for soccer in the country, but he said Tuesday he would step down from that post as well to focus on litigation related to his Olympics ban, state-run media reported.
