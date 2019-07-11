Rose Bowl Stadium unveils bronze statue of Brandi Chastain's 1999 World Cup celebration

Two decades before Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. national team stole the international spotlight as champions of women's soccer, Brandi Chastain and the 1999 USWNT did.

And now, a month before it hosts the opener of the 2019 squad's five-match World Cup victory tour, Rose Bowl Stadium has unveiled a new statue to commemorate Chastain and her fellow Americans, who 20 years ago to the day made history with a record-breaking shootout win over China.

The bronze monument, which was dedicated as part of a public ceremony on Wednesday and sits not far from the entrance to the near-100-year-old venue, depicts Chastain's famous celebration from 1999, when she ripped off her shirt and went to her knees in triumph following her game-winning penalty kick at the stadium. A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Chastain herself was on hand to recognize the statue, which also pays tribute to the way the '99 USWNT boosted interest in women's soccer as a whole.

That team, punctuated by Chastain's picture-perfect performance, "inspired a global generation of young female athletes to strive for equality and greatness," Rose Bowl officials said in an invitation to the ceremony.

Fans will be able to see the 2019 world champions play at the Rose Bowl near the new statue on Aug. 3, when the stadium will feature the USWNT taking on Ireland in the club's first match at the Pasadena field in 17 years.