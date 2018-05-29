Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup: Team previews for all 32 teams
Here you can find the preview you are looking for
Time is running out as the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 14 when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. And it's time for you to get caught up on every team, what there is to know, when they'll play and how you can watch.
Below you will find links to previews for all 32 teams that will fight for the title to be called world's best. Just click on the country name to take you to our preview:
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
Group E
Group F
Group G
Group H
