Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup: Team previews for all 32 teams

Here you can find the preview you are looking for

Time is running out as the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 14 when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. And it's time for you to get caught up on every team, what there is to know, when they'll play and how you can watch.

Below you will find links to previews for all 32 teams that will fight for the title to be called world's best. Just click on the country name to take you to our preview:

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H 

More World Cup content:

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES