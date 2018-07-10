Russia 2018: France reaches first World Cup final since 2006 and the whole country is throwing one big party

France is through to its first World Cup final since 2006, and the French fans are thrilled. Thursday will mark the 20th anniversary of France's only World Cup victory, when it defeated Brazil 3-0, and come Sunday it will try to do the same against the winner of England and Croatia on Wednesday. For now, however, it's all about celebrating Les Bleus' 1-0 victory over Belgium.

First of all, there was France's reaction when it scored on Belgium, in which a whole lot of libations were thrown around.

Turns out it isn't just England fans who love throwing beer around when their team score. 🍺🍺

Check out the scenes in Paris for that France goal! #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/o8Bsr3oO4g — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 10, 2018

However, that was just the beginning. The real party started when the final whistle blew.

VIDEO:Fans in Paris and Brussels react to World Cup semi-final after France defeats Belgium 1-0 and advances to the #WorldCup2018 final. pic.twitter.com/gC5gZDyfx3 — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) July 10, 2018

Watch party in Paris erupts in revelry as France advances to 2018 World Cup final, defeating Belgium 1-0. https://t.co/qCp1oCCdeS pic.twitter.com/7KiNYoONgn — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2018

This is the sound of Paris RIGHT NOW #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/N2R8hgbf4J — Adrien Saumier (@adsaum) July 10, 2018

Here in Paris watching the game, place is going off!!!!! #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/IehcSIoL52 — Troy Cassar-Daley (@troycassardaley) July 10, 2018

It's going to be a wild party in France tonight. The team may not have won the World Cup, but coming out of that side of the bracket is certainly no mean feat. The team's next job is to rest up and watch England and Croatia to see who it will be facing off against. As good as both England and Croatia are, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba led France out of a bracket that includes, Brazil, Belgium, Argentina and Portugal. The team will strive for its second World Cup, but celebrating its third appearance in 20 years is a good way to start.