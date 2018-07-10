Russia 2018: France reaches first World Cup final since 2006 and the whole country is throwing one big party
Paris and the rest of France are losing their minds over France advancing to the FIFA World Cup final
France is through to its first World Cup final since 2006, and the French fans are thrilled. Thursday will mark the 20th anniversary of France's only World Cup victory, when it defeated Brazil 3-0, and come Sunday it will try to do the same against the winner of England and Croatia on Wednesday. For now, however, it's all about celebrating Les Bleus' 1-0 victory over Belgium.
First of all, there was France's reaction when it scored on Belgium, in which a whole lot of libations were thrown around.
However, that was just the beginning. The real party started when the final whistle blew.
It's going to be a wild party in France tonight. The team may not have won the World Cup, but coming out of that side of the bracket is certainly no mean feat. The team's next job is to rest up and watch England and Croatia to see who it will be facing off against. As good as both England and Croatia are, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba led France out of a bracket that includes, Brazil, Belgium, Argentina and Portugal. The team will strive for its second World Cup, but celebrating its third appearance in 20 years is a good way to start.
