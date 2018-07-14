Russia 2018 Golden Boot race, goal tracker: Harry Kane shut out by Belgium, ends with six goals
Below you'll find a list of the top scorers in Russia.
Top goalscorers of the 2018 World Cup
- Harry Kane, England, 6 goals
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, 4 goals
- Romelu Lukaku, Belgium, 4 goals
- Denis Cheryshev, Russia, 4 goals
- Edinson Cavani, Uruguay, 3 goals
- Diego Costa, Spain, 3 goals
- Artem Dzyuba, Russia, 3 goals
- Antoine Griezmann, France, 3 goals
- Kylian Mbappe, France, 3 goals
- Yerry Mina, Colombia, 3 goals
- Eden Hazard, Belgium, 3 goals
July 14: Belgium 2, England 0
Harry Kane was unable to add to his World Cup-leading total in the third-place match against Belgium. Thomas Meunier (4') finished a lovely Nacer Chadli cross to put Belgium ahead in the opening minutes of the match, then Eden Hazard (82') put the match to bed late for his third goal of the cup.
July 11: Croatia 2, England 1
Croatia is through to the World Cup, and it defeated a potent Three Lions team to get there. England's Kieran Trippier (5') opened the scoring up with a beautiful bending free kick. Ivan Perisic (68'), however, had the equalizer for Croatia in the second half, before Mario Mandzukic (109') scored the eventual game-winner for Croatia.
July 10: France 1, Belgium 0
France's match with Belgium was riddled with chances, so it's shocking there's only one goal to add. However, Samuel Umtiti's (51') gorgeous header on an equally gorgeous set piece was the only scoring in this World Cup semifinal was the lone goal of the match. France will now advance to its first World Cup final since 2006. France has won it all once, in 1998 as the host country. Now it looks to do the same against Russia.
July 7: Croatia 2, Russia 2 (Croatia wins 4-3 in PKs)
Denis Cheryshev (31') put the host nation ahead with a rocket in the first half but that lead didn't last long, as Mario Mandzukic found Andrej Kramaric (39') for the equalizer eight minutes later. That would be all the scoring in regulation, but Croatia looked like it punched its ticket to semifinals on a Domagoj Vida (101') header. Mario Fernandes (115') managed to pull Russia level with mere minutes left. In penalty kicks, Russia lost its composure. Fyodor Smolov tried a cheeky lofted shot to open it, and Danijel Subasic read it well to save it. Fernandez went from hero to villain, missing the goal completely on his opportunity, as Ivan Rakitic sent his team into the next round.
July 7: England 2, Sweden 0
Harry Kane was unable to increase his lead in the race for the Golden Boot on Saturday, but England did more than enough to move on to the semifinals of the World Cup. First it was defender Harry Maguire (30') with a brilliant header on a corner kick, then Dele Alli (59') finished a nice ball in from Jesse Lingard.
July 6: Belgium 2, Brazil 1
Belgium is moving on to the semifinals after an incredible performance against one of the tournament favorites. That was thanks in part to some help from superstar Kevin De Bruyne finding the back of the net for the first time in Russia. Although Brazil made it interesting in the second half with a goal from Renato Augusto, the Red Devils are heading to their first semifinal since 1986.
July 6: France 2, Uruguay 0
France is heading to the semifinals after yet another impressive performance against Uruguay in which Antoine Griezmann (61') buried his third goal this tournament. Raphael Varane (40') opened the scoring with a nifty header on a beautiful ball in, punching France's ticket through.
July 3: England 1, Colombia 1 (England wins 4-3 in PKs)
England finally broke the PK Curse with a win over Colombia in penalties. Harry Kane (57') started the scoring with a penalty kick goal, and Yerry Mina (90+3') had yet another header that sent the match to penalty kicks. Eventually, Eric Dier hit the game-winner for England in penalties.
July 3: Sweden 1, Switzerland 0
That was definitely a soccer match. One of the best things to say about this match for Sweden is that it won, with Emil Forsberg (66') giving the Swedes their only goal of the match. As for whether or not the goal should have been credited to Forsberg, well...
July 2: Belgium 3, Japan 2
Belgium gave us the quarterfinal match we expected, but the manner was definitely not according to plan. Japan jumped in front with two goals from Genki Haraguch (48') and Takashi Inui (52'). Belgium, however, stormed back with three goals to stun the Blue Samurai. Jan Vertonghen (69') and Marouane Fellaini (74') tied the match, while Nacer Chandli scored the buzzer-beater that put Belgium through.
July 2: Brazil 2, Mexico 0
After a scoreless first half, Mexico wasn't able to hold off Brazil's formidable attack. The first goal came from Neymar Jr. (51') on a brilliant dropoff to Willian. The next was from Robert Firmino (88') on an easy cross from Neymar.
July 1: Croatia 1, Denmark 1 (Croatia wins 3-2 in PKs)
Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen (1') scored in the opening minute of the match before Mario Mandzukic (4') found an equalizer for Croatia minutes later. Neither team found a breakthrough in regulation and extra time. Croatia went on to win 3-2 in penalty-kick shootout to advance to the quarterfinals. Ivan Rakitic nailed to winning PK to send Croatia through.
July 1: Russia 1, Spain 1 (Russia wins 4-3 in PKs)
A Sergey Ignashevich (12') gave Spain the early edge before Artem Dzyuba (41') leveled things up for Russia from the penalty spot. Neither team could find a breakthrough and the match went to extra time and penalty kicks. Russian keeper Igor Akinfeev saved PKs from Koke and Iago Aspas to stun one of the favorites to win it all.
June 30: Uruguay 2, Portugal 1
Edinson Cavani (7') scored his first of two goals before many people could get comfortable in their seats, giving Uruguay a 1-0 lead it would take into halftime. Pepe (55') leveled things for Portugal on a header delivered from the corner, but Cavani (62') put his team in front for good with a one-touch curler minutes later.
June 30: France 4, Argentina 3
The first match of the knockout stage delivered on Saturday when the two powerhouses produced one of the most entertaining games of the cup. It also gave us some some of the prettiest goals so far when Angel Di Maria curled in Argentina's first goal from about 30 yards out. But not to be outdone, Benjamin Pavard buried a potential goal of the tournament of his own at the beginning of the second half. In the end, France's youngest star, Kylian Mbappe put things to bed with a pair of goals on a couple of great moves.
June 28: Belgium 1, England 0
In a match that neither team was particularly interested in winning, Belgium managed to find the back of the net to advance out of Group G as the winners. Adnan Januzaj curled in this beauty off a nice pass to give the Belgians the lead and eventual win.
June 28: Tunisia 2, Panama 1
With both teams already eliminated from the tournament, there was nothing on the line but pride for both Tunisia and Panama on Thursday. They provided a few fireworks too with three goals over the 90-minute campaign, including the winner from Tunisia in the 66' from Wahbi Khazri.
June 28: Colombia 1, Senegal 0
Colombia punched its ticket to the Round of 16 on a goal from Yerry Mina (74'), whose two goals in matches have propelled Colombia to the knockout stage.
June 28: Poland 1, Japan 0
Jan Bednarek (59') scored the lone goal of this match on a beautiful touch off of a free kick to put Poland up 1-0 over Japan. While the goal threatened Japan's advancement, it was shortlived. Japan will head to the knockout stage despite the loss.
June 27: Brazil 2, Serbia 0
Brazil got goals from Paulinho (36') and Thiago Silva (68') to advance to the knockout stage as group leaders.
June 27: Switzerland 2, Costa Rica 2
Switzerland goals from Blerim Dzemaili (31') Josip Drmic (88') were canceled out by a goal from Costa Rica's Kendall Waston (56') and an own goal by Swiss keeper Yann Sommer (90'+3') in a 2-2 draw.
June 27: South Korea 2, Germany 0
In what is easily the biggest upset of the World Cup so far, South Korea prevented the defending champions from advancing to the knockout stage with a pair of late goals at the death. Young-Gwon Kim found the net off a corner kick that was deflected off a German defender. Then, with keeper Manuel Neuer playing up on offense, South Korea scored on an empty net off a long ball to salt the game away.
June 27: Sweden 3, Mexico 0
The Swedes earned the win in Group F thanks to three goals in their final match against Mexico. Ludwig Augustinsson got things going in the second half with this beautiful shot before Andreas Granqvist buried a penalty kick and a record-breaking own goal found the back of the net.
June 26: Argentina 2, Nigeria 1
Argentina is through to the next round, thanks to goals from Lionel Messi (14') and Marcos Rojo (86'). Nigeria's penalty kick goal from Victor Moses (51') was not enough for the Super Eagles.
June 26: Croatia 2, Iceland 1
Croatia goals from Milan Badelj (53') and Ivan Perisic (90') put away Iceland, which got a goal from Gylfi Sigurdsson (76').
June 26: Peru 2, Australia 0
Australia will not be advancing to the knockout round after another impressive performance from Peru. Goals from Andre Carrillo (18') and Paolo Guerrero (50') gave Peru a consolation win before its exit.
June 26: Denmark 0, France 0
This is, amazingly, the first scoreless match we've had all tournament.
June 25: Spain 2, Morocco 2
Morocco goals from Khalid Boutaib (14') Youssef En-Nesyri (81') were canceled out by goals from Isco (19') and Iago Aspas (90'+1') for Spain in a 2-2 draw.
June 25: Portugal 1, Iran 1
A Ricardo Quaresma (45') goal for Portugal was canceled out by a Karim Ansarifard (90'+3') goal for Iran in a 1-1 draw.
Ronaldo missed a penalty that would've given Portugal first place in Group B and CR7 a share of the Golden Boot lead with England's Harry Kane.
June 25: Uruguay 3, Russia 0
Goals from Luis Suarez (10') and Edinson Cavani (90'), and an own goal from Denis Cheryshev (23') gave Uruguay its third win of the tournament and clinched the top spot in Group A.
June 25: Saudi Arabia 2, Egypt 1
Mo Salah ('22) scores but Saudi Arabia bounce back with goals from Salman Al-Faraj (45'+6') and Salem Al-Dawsari (90'+5') to beat Egypt.
June 24: Colombia 3, Poland 0
Goals from Yerry Mina (40'), Radamel Falcao (70') and Juan Cuadrado (75') gave the Cafeteros their first win of the tournament and eliminated Poland from reaching the knockout stage.
June 24: Japan 2, Senegal 2
Senegal goals from Sadio Mane (11') and Moussa Wague (71') were canceled out by goals from Takashi Inui (34') and Keisuke Honda (78') for Japan in a 2-2 draw.
June 24: England 6, Panama 1
A Harry Kane (22', 45'+1', 62') hat-trick, a John Stones (8', 40') double and a goal from Jesse Lingard (36') was all England needed to dispatch Panama, which scored its first World Cup goal, thanks to Felipe Baloy (78').
June 23: Germany 2, Sweden 1
Sweden had Germany on the ropes after Ola Toivonen (32') used his best chip shot to put his team ahead at the half. Germany responded right out the gate, with Marco Reus (48') getting his team back in it. Things looked headed to a draw before Germany, playing with 10 men, received the push they needed from Toni Kroos (90+5') off a free-kick toe tap.
June 23: Mexico 2, South Korea 1
Mexico scored a goal in each half, with Carlos Vela bagging a penalty kick (26') and Javier Hernandez finishing off a counter attack (66') before Son Heung-min (90+3') got a late goal to pull South Korea within one.
June 23: Belgium 5, Tunisia 2
Belgium got a brace from Romelu Lukaku (16', 45'+3') and Eden Hazard (6', 51') and a goal from Michy Batshuayi (90') to cancel out goals from Tunisia's Dylan Bronn (18') and Wahbi Khazri (90'+3').
June 22: Switzerland 2, Serbia 1
Switzerland eked by Serbia with a pair of unanswered goals after Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic opened up the scoring for Serbia in just the fifth minute. Granit Xhaka (52') scored the equalizer, while Xherdan Shaqiri gave Switzerland the lead in the 90th minute.
June 22: Nigeria 2, Iceland 0
The Super Eagles were flying high on Friday when they scored their first two goals of the World Cup against a stout Iceland team. Musa broke things open early in the second half with this spectacular touch off a cross that lofted the ball into the air before he buried in the back of the net. He added one more for good measure in the 75th minute after scooting past the keeper.
June 22: Brazil 2, Costa Rica 0
Just when it looked like we might get our first scoreless game of the Cup, Philippe Coutinho (90+1') finally broke the 0-0 tie. While that goal almost certainly would have been enough, Coutinho later found Neymar Jr. streaking up the pitch to score again (90+7'). Brazil ultimately got its first win of the Cup after a dominant performance against Costa Rica finally paid off.
June 21: Croatia 3, Argentina 0
Croatia pulls off the surprise of the World Cup with win over Argentina, clinching a spot into the knockout stage of the World Cup. Ante Rebi (53'), Luka Modric (80') and Ivan Rakitic (90'+1') all scored for Croatia.
June 21: France 1, Peru 0
The French teenager Kylian Mbappe (34') joined elite company as the youngest player to score in a World Cup for France in a 1-0 win.
June 21: Denmark 1, Australia 1
Australia kept its hopes of advancing out of group play alive with a 1-1 draw on Thursday. Christian Eriksen (7') opened the scoring for Denmark, with Australia's Mile Jedinak (38') scoring a goal off a VAR-induced penalty kick.
June 20: Spain 1, Iran 0
Another match, another 1-0 finish. Spain rounded out Wednesday's games with a 1-0 win over Iran. A Diego Costa (54') goal proved to be the difference against Iran, despite a controversial VAR decision to erase a goal from Iran late.
June 20: Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0
Something is going to have to give for Uruguay, which notched its second 1-0 victory of the tournament with a win over Saudi Arabia. A Luis Suarez (23') tap-in off of a corner gave Uruguay the lead, before La Celeste bit down and held out for the rest of the match to put their point total at six.
June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0
You get one guess as to who put up the lone goal in this match. Cristiano Ronaldo (4') scored his fourth goal of the Cup on a header. And even though Morocco threatened time and time again, it simply couldn't score its first goal of the tournament.
June 19: Russia 3, Egypt 1
Russia kept rolling in their second World Cup match, but the first score of the day came in the 47th minute on the tournament's fifth own goal, one shy of tying the all-time record set in 1998. Then Denis Cheryshev (59'), who scored two in the opener, made it 2-0 before Artem Dzyuba (62') put it away three minutes later with a cool finish. Mohamed Salah (73') did score the first World Cup goal of his career after being taken down in the box, but it was not enough for Egypt.
June 19: Senegal 2, Poland 1
The second upset of the day had a few very strange goals. Senegal opened the scoring in the first half with a Polish own goal off of a shot from Idrissa Gana (37'), and then extended its lead to 2-0 on a bizarre goal from M'Baye Niang (60') in which he came onto the pitch and got behind the defense. Poland cut the lead in half late with a goal from Grzegorz Krychowiak (86'), but it ultimately wasn't enough.
June 19: Japan 2, Colombia 1
Colombia went down a man in just the third minute of the match, when a Carlos Sanchez hand ball led to a Shinji Kagawa (6') penalty kick goal. Colombia eventually responded on a gorgeous free-kick from Juan Fernando Quintero (39') that went under the wall. After knocking on the door for much of the second half, Japan reclaimed the lead for the last time on a header from Yuya Osako (73').
June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1
Tunisia held its own after an early onslaught, but Harry Kane's two goals (11', 90'+1') barely gave England the edge. A penalty from Ferjani Sassi (35') equalized a 1-0 match, but Kane's goal in stoppage time simply came at the best moment.
June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0
Panama's first World Cup match didn't go as planned, but you can't face much firmer competition than Belgium. After threatening throughout the first half, Dries Mertens (47') put Belgium on the board with a wonderful volley. Romelu Lukaku (69', 75') added two more goals to cement the win.
June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0
Sweden tops South Korea behind captain Andreas Granqvist's penalty kick goal (65').
June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho (20') and Switzerland's Steven Zuber (50') found the back of the net in a 1-1 draw.
June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0
A first-half goal by Mexico's Hirving Lozano (35') helped El Tri earn a massive upset over the reigning World Cup champs.
June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0
A free kick goal by Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov (56') proved to be the difference.
June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0
Croatia cruised to a win in their opener, with Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo (32') knocking the ball into his own net in the first half for what was the winning goal. Luka Modric (71') made no mistake on a penalty kick later in the match, finishing with accuracy.
June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0
Peru was unable to capitalize on their chances in the first hour of this match before Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen (59') delivered what would be the only goal of the match.
June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1
Sergio Aguero (19') put Argentina on the board with a tough-to-stop strike into the top left corner of the net. Iceland quickly responded thanks to Alfred Finnbogason (23'), who scored his team's first ever World Cup goal. Despite chances later in the match, that's how things would end in this one.
June 16: France 2, Australia 1
Australia's penalty kick goal from Mile Jedinak (62') was not enough against France. An Antoine Griezmann penalty kick goal (58') and a late score by Paul Pogba (80') was enough to give Les Bleus the win.
June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3
Ronaldo stole the storylines for this match, but Spain still came away from it with a point against Portugal in spite of his ridiculous performance. Diego Costa put up a pair of equalizers of his own before Nacho gave Spain its first lead, which Ronaldo of course erased.
June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scored an own goal (90'+5') deep into stoppage time to give Iran the win.
June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0
Uruguay's Jose Giminez (89') scored late to give Uruguay a win in a nail-biter.
June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0
Russia's Yury Gazinskiy (11'), Denis Cheryshev (42', 90' +1), Artem Dzyuba (71') and Aleksandr Golovin (90' +4) all found the back of the net in the opening game:
