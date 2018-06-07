Russia 2018 referee filmed accepting cash bribe, quits before FIFA World Cup after undercover investigation
Adel Marwa Range won't get the chance to officiate in Russia
A wild undercover investigation into African soccer has revealed several referees and a member of the FIFA council reportedly accepting cash gifts, including one ref who was scheduled to work the 2018 World Cup in Russia, according to the BBC.
Kenyan ref Adel Range Marwa was one of World Cup-bound officials representing the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and he was caught on tape reportedly receiving $600 from an undercover reporter posing as an official of a Ghanaian soccer club. FIFA council member Kwesi Nyantakyi, which BBC calls the second most powerful man in African football, was also caught in the sting.
The investigation was conducted by Anas Aremayaw Anas, and Marwa has since resigned from his position as an official with FIFA.
"Thank you for the gift, but you know, the most important is our friendship, getting to know each other," Range says in the video.
Here's video of the sting:
Obviously, this isn't a good look for FIFA, and it is also a horrible look for African soccer governing body overall when it comes to next week's vote to see who hosts the 2026 World Cup. It's between the joint bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada against African nation Morocco.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Your guide to picking a WC team
There will be 32 teams to choose from, but here are your best topions
-
World Cup 2018 odds: Brazil the favorite
Eight countries have better odds than Euro 2016 winner Portugal
-
England vs. Costa Rica preview
The Three Lions and Ticos are looking to build upon their chemistry before Russia
-
World Cup team previews
A team-by-team preview for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
-
2018 World Cup odds, expert picks
Thomas Rongen coached and scouted for U.S. Soccer and is sharing his World Cup picks
-
Mexico won't punish players for partying
The Mexican general secretary said it was not up to him to judge the players on their off-field...