Russia 2018 World Cup schedule, bracket, scores: Dates, start times, complete fixtures, TV channel, live stream info

The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup is being held in Russia from June 14 to July 15

We're through the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and while many of the heavy hitters advanced to the knockouts, one notable team isn't among them: defending champion Germany. Instead, it was Sweden who won Group F, with Mexico nabbing the second slot out of the group.

Fox and Telemundo have the TV rights for this edition of the World Cup, which means games will air on Fox, Fox Sports 1 in English and on Telemundo and NBC Universo in Spanish. You can stream all World Cup games in English or Spanish on fuboTV (Try for free).

Below you'll find the bracket, complete schedule, scores and TV listings for this summer's tournament:

  • When: June 14 through July 15
  • English-speaking TV: Fox and Fox Sports 1
  • Spanish-speaking TV: Telemundo and NBC Universo
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App  

World Cup Bracket

world-cup-bracket-2018.jpg

World Cup knockout stage schedule, results

Saturday, June 30TimeLocationTV

Round of 16: Match 50: France vs. Argentina

10 a.m. ET

Kazan

Fox/FS1

Round of 16: Match 49: Uruguay vs. Portugal

2 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox/FS1

Sunday, July 1TimeLocationTV

Round of 16: Match 51: Spain vs. Russia

10 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox/FS1

Round of 16: Match 52: Croatia vs. Denmark

2 p.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

Fox/FS1

Monday, July 2TimeLocationTV

Round of 16: Match 53: Brazil vs. Mexico

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox/FS1

Round of 16: Match 54: Belgium vs. Japan

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox/FS1

Tuesday, July 3TimeLocationTV

Round of 16: Match 55: Sweden vs. Switzerland

10 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox/FS1

Round of 16: Match 56: Colombia vs. England

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox/FS1

Friday, July 6TimeLocationTV

Quarterfinal: Match 57 (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner)

10 a.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Quarterfinal: Match 58 (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner)

2 p.m. ET

Kazan

FS1

Saturday, July 7TimeLocationTV

Quarterfinal: Match 60 (Match 55 winner vs. Match 56 winner)

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox

Quarterfinal: Match 59 (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner)

2 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox

Tuesday, July 10TimeLocationTV

Semifinal: Match 61 (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Wednesday, July 11TimeLocationTV

Semifinal: Match 62 (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)

2 p.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

Saturday, July 14TimeLocationTV

Third-place match: Match 63 (Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser)

10 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Sunday, July 15TimeLocationTV

Final: Match 64 (Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner)

11 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

World Cup group stage schedule, results

Thursday, June 14ScoreLocation

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia

RUS 5-0

Moscow

Friday, June 15ScoreLocation

Egypt vs. Uruguay

URU 1-0

Yekaterinburg

Morocco vs. Iran

IRI 1-0

Saint Petersburg

Portugal vs. Spain

3-3 draw

Sochi

Saturday, June 16ScoreLocationTV

France vs. Australia

FRA 2-1

Kazan

FS1

Argentina vs. Iceland

1-1 draw

Moscow

Fox

Peru vs. Denmark

DEN 1-0

Saransk

FS1

Croatia vs. Nigeria

CRO 2-0

Kaliningrad

FS1

Sunday, June 17ScoreLocationTV

Costa Rica vs. Serbia

SER 1-0

Samara

Fox

Germany vs. Mexico

MEX 1-0

Moscow

FS1

Brazil vs. Switzerland

1-1 draw

Rostov

FS1

Monday, June 18ScoreLocationTV

Sweden vs. South Korea

SWE 1-0

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Belgium vs. Panama

BEL 3-0

Sochi

FS1

Tunisia vs. England

ENG 2-1

Volgograd

FS1

Tuesday, June 19ScoreLocationTV

Colombia vs. Japan

JPN 2-1

Moscow Saransk

FS1

Poland vs. Senegal

SEN 2-1

Moscow

Fox

Russia vs. Egypt

RUS 3-1

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Wednesday, June 20ScoreLocationTV

Portugal vs. Morocco

POR 1-0

Moscow

FS1

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

URU 1-0

Rostov

Fox

Iran vs. Spain

ESP 1-0

Kazan

Fox

Thursday, June 21ScoreLocationTV

Denmark vs. Australia

1-1 draw

Samara  

FS1

France vs. Peru

FRA 1-0

Yekaterinburg

Fox

Argentina vs. Croatia

CRO 3-0

Nizhny Novgorod

Fox

Friday, June 22ScoreLocationTV

Brazil vs. Costa Rica

BRA 2-0

Saint Petersburg

FS1

Nigeria vs. Iceland

NGR 2-0

Volgograd

Fox

Serbia vs. Switzerland

SUI 2-1

Kaliningrad

Fox

Saturday, June 23ScoreLocationTV

Belgium vs. Tunisia

BEL 5-2

Moscow

Fox

South Korea vs. Mexico

MEX 2-1

Sochi

Fox

Germany vs. Sweden

GER 2-1

Rostov

Fox

Sunday, June 24ScoreLocationTV

England vs. Panama

ENG 6-1

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Japan vs. Senegal

2-2 draw

Yekaterinburg

Fox

Poland vs. Colombia

COL 3-0

Kazan

Fox

Monday, June 25ScoreLocationTV

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt

KSA 2-1

Volgograd

FS1

Uruguay vs. Russia

URU 3-0

Samara

Fox

Iran vs. Portugal

1-1 draw

Saransk

Fox

Spain vs. Morocco

2-2 draw

Kaliningrad

FS1

Tuesday, June 26Score/TimeLocationTV

Australia vs. Peru

PER 2-0

Sochi

FS1

Denmark vs. France

0-0 draw

Moscow

Fox

Iceland vs. Croatia

CRO 2-1

Rostov

FS1

Nigeria vs. Argentina

ARG 2-1

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Wednesday, June 27TimeLocationTV

South Korea vs. Germany

KOR 2-0

Kazan

FS1

Mexico vs. Sweden

SWE 3-0

Yekaterinburg

Fox

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica

2-2 draw

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Serbia vs. Brazil

BRA 2-0

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Thursday, June 28Score/TimeLocationTV

Japan vs. Poland

POL 1-0

Volgograd

FS1

Senegal vs. Colombia

COL 1-0

Samara

Fox

England vs. Belgium

BEL 1-0

Kaliningrad

Fox

Panama vs. Tunisia

TUN 2-1

Saransk

FS1

