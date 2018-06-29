Russia 2018 World Cup schedule, bracket, scores: Dates, start times, complete fixtures, TV channel, live stream info
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup is being held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
We're through the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and while many of the heavy hitters advanced to the knockouts, one notable team isn't among them: defending champion Germany. Instead, it was Sweden who won Group F, with Mexico nabbing the second slot out of the group.
Fox and Telemundo have the TV rights for this edition of the World Cup, which means games will air on Fox, Fox Sports 1 in English and on Telemundo and NBC Universo in Spanish. You can stream all World Cup games in English or Spanish on fuboTV (Try for free).
Below you'll find the bracket, complete schedule, scores and TV listings for this summer's tournament:
- When: June 14 through July 15
- English-speaking TV: Fox and Fox Sports 1
- Spanish-speaking TV: Telemundo and NBC Universo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
World Cup Bracket
World Cup knockout stage schedule, results
|Saturday, June 30
|Time
|Location
|TV
Round of 16: Match 50: France vs. Argentina
10 a.m. ET
Kazan
Fox/FS1
Round of 16: Match 49: Uruguay vs. Portugal
2 p.m. ET
Sochi
Fox/FS1
|Sunday, July 1
|Time
|Location
|TV
Round of 16: Match 51: Spain vs. Russia
10 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox/FS1
Round of 16: Match 52: Croatia vs. Denmark
2 p.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
Fox/FS1
|Monday, July 2
|Time
|Location
|TV
Round of 16: Match 53: Brazil vs. Mexico
10 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox/FS1
Round of 16: Match 54: Belgium vs. Japan
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
Fox/FS1
|Tuesday, July 3
|Time
|Location
|TV
Round of 16: Match 55: Sweden vs. Switzerland
10 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox/FS1
Round of 16: Match 56: Colombia vs. England
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
Fox/FS1
|Friday, July 6
|Time
|Location
|TV
Quarterfinal: Match 57 (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner)
10 a.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Quarterfinal: Match 58 (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner)
2 p.m. ET
Kazan
FS1
|Saturday, July 7
|Time
|Location
|TV
Quarterfinal: Match 60 (Match 55 winner vs. Match 56 winner)
10 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox
Quarterfinal: Match 59 (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner)
2 p.m. ET
Sochi
Fox
|Tuesday, July 10
|Time
|Location
|TV
Semifinal: Match 61 (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)
2 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Wednesday, July 11
|Time
|Location
|TV
Semifinal: Match 62 (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)
2 p.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
|Saturday, July 14
|Time
|Location
|TV
Third-place match: Match 63 (Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser)
10 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Sunday, July 15
|Time
|Location
|TV
Final: Match 64 (Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner)
11 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
World Cup group stage schedule, results
|Thursday, June 14
|Score
|Location
Russia vs. Saudi Arabia
Moscow
|Friday, June 15
|Score
|Location
Egypt vs. Uruguay
Yekaterinburg
Morocco vs. Iran
Saint Petersburg
Portugal vs. Spain
Sochi
|Saturday, June 16
|Score
|Location
|TV
France vs. Australia
Kazan
FS1
Argentina vs. Iceland
Moscow
Fox
Peru vs. Denmark
Saransk
FS1
Croatia vs. Nigeria
Kaliningrad
FS1
|Sunday, June 17
|Score
|Location
|TV
Costa Rica vs. Serbia
Samara
Fox
Germany vs. Mexico
Moscow
FS1
Brazil vs. Switzerland
Rostov
FS1
|Monday, June 18
|Score
|Location
|TV
Sweden vs. South Korea
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Belgium vs. Panama
Sochi
FS1
Tunisia vs. England
Volgograd
FS1
|Tuesday, June 19
|Score
|Location
|TV
Colombia vs. Japan
Moscow Saransk
FS1
Poland vs. Senegal
Moscow
Fox
Russia vs. Egypt
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Wednesday, June 20
|Score
|Location
|TV
Portugal vs. Morocco
Moscow
FS1
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia
Rostov
Fox
Iran vs. Spain
Kazan
Fox
|Thursday, June 21
|Score
|Location
|TV
Denmark vs. Australia
Samara
FS1
France vs. Peru
Yekaterinburg
Fox
Argentina vs. Croatia
Nizhny Novgorod
Fox
|Friday, June 22
|Score
|Location
|TV
Brazil vs. Costa Rica
Saint Petersburg
FS1
Nigeria vs. Iceland
Volgograd
Fox
Serbia vs. Switzerland
Kaliningrad
Fox
|Saturday, June 23
|Score
|Location
|TV
Belgium vs. Tunisia
Moscow
Fox
South Korea vs. Mexico
Sochi
Fox
Germany vs. Sweden
Rostov
Fox
|Sunday, June 24
|Score
|Location
|TV
England vs. Panama
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Japan vs. Senegal
Yekaterinburg
Fox
Poland vs. Colombia
Kazan
Fox
|Monday, June 25
|Score
|Location
|TV
Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt
Volgograd
FS1
Uruguay vs. Russia
Samara
Fox
Iran vs. Portugal
Saransk
Fox
Spain vs. Morocco
Kaliningrad
FS1
|Tuesday, June 26
|Score/Time
|Location
|TV
Australia vs. Peru
Sochi
FS1
Denmark vs. France
Moscow
Fox
Iceland vs. Croatia
Rostov
FS1
Nigeria vs. Argentina
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Wednesday, June 27
|Time
|Location
|TV
South Korea vs. Germany
Kazan
FS1
Mexico vs. Sweden
Yekaterinburg
Fox
Switzerland vs. Costa Rica
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Serbia vs. Brazil
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Thursday, June 28
|Score/Time
|Location
|TV
Japan vs. Poland
Volgograd
FS1
Senegal vs. Colombia
Samara
Fox
England vs. Belgium
Kaliningrad
Fox
Panama vs. Tunisia
Saransk
FS1
For a complete calendar of World Cup matches in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com.
