Russia 2018 World Cup schedule: Dates, start times, scores, complete fixtures, TV channel, live stream info

The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is finally upon us. The greatest soccer players on the planet have taken the center stage in Russia. The tournament is back in Europe for the first time since it was held in Germany in 2006, and there's no shortage of storylines. Is this the year that Lionel Messi finally wins the only major trophy missing in his list of career achievements? It's been a 32-year drought for Argentina. Like Messi, who was not born the last time the Albiceleste lifted the World Cup trophy, the window may be closing for Cristiano Ronaldo, who will try to power Portugal, the 2016 Euro winners, to another title. What about Neymar, who is recovering from a broken foot? Will he be fit to lead a promising Brazil team to its sixth World Cup title? 

The hosts will get the party underway on June 14 against Saudi Arabia, and on July 15 a new world champion will be crowned. 

Fox and Telemundo have the TV rights for this edition of the World Cup, which means games will air on Fox, Fox Sports 1 in English and on Telemundo and NBC Universo in Spanish. You can stream all World Cup games in English or Spanish on fuboTV (Try for free).

Below you'll find the complete schedule, scores and TV listings for this summer's tournament:

  • When: June 14 through July 15
  • English-speaking TV: Fox and Fox Sports 1
  • Spanish-speaking TV: Telemundo and NBC Universo
Thursday, June 14


Russia vs. Saudi Arabia

Score: RUS 5-0

Moscow

Fox

Friday, June 15


Egypt vs. Uruguay

Scorre: URU 1-0

Yekaterinburg

FS1

Morocco vs. Iran

11 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Portugal vs. Spain

2 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox

Saturday, June 16


France vs. Australia

6 a.m. ET

Kazan

FS1

Argentina vs. Iceland

9 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

Peru vs. Denmark

12 p.m. ET

Saransk

FS1

Croatia vs. Nigeria

3 p.m. ET

Kaliningrad

FS1

Sunday, June 17


Costa Rica vs. Serbia

8 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox

Germany vs. Mexico

11 a.m. ET

Moscow

FS1

Brazil vs. Switzerland

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

FS1

Monday, June 18


Sweden vs. South Korea

8 a.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Belgium vs. Panama

11 a.m. ET

Sochi

FS1

Tunisia vs. England

2 p.m. ET

Volgograd

FS1

Tuesday, June 19


Poland vs. Senegal

8 a.m. ET

Moscow

FS1

Colombia vs. Japan

11 a.m. ET

Saransk

Fox

Russia vs. Egypt

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Wednesday, June 20


Portugal vs. Morocco

8 a.m. ET

Moscow

FS1

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

11 a.m. ET

Rostov

Fox

Iran vs. Spain

2 p.m. ET

Kazan

Fox

Thursday, June 21


France vs. Peru

8 a.m. ET

Yekaterinburg

FS1

Denmark vs. Australia

11 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox

Argentina vs. Croatia

2 p.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

Fox

Friday, June 22


Brazil vs. Costa Rica

8 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

FS1

Nigeria vs. Iceland

11 a.m. ET

Volgograd

Fox

Serbia vs. Switzerland

2 p.m. ET

Kaliningrad

Fox

Saturday, June 23


Belgium vs. Tunisia

8 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

Germany vs. Sweden

11 a.m. ET

Sochi

Fox

South Korea vs. Mexico

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox

Sunday, June 24


England vs. Panama

8 a.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Japan vs. Senegal

11 a.m. ET

Yekaterinburg

Fox

Poland vs. Colombia

2 p.m. ET

Kazan

Fox

Monday, June 25


Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt

10 a.m. ET

Volgograd

Fox/FS1

Uruguay vs. Russia

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox/FS1

Iran vs. Portugal

2 p.m. ET

Saransk

Fox/FS1

Spain vs. Morocco

2 p.m. ET

Kaliningrad

Fox/FS1

Tuesday, June 26


Australia vs. Peru

10 a.m. ET

Sochi

Fox/FS1

Denmark vs. France

10 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox/FS1

Iceland vs. Croatia

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox/FS1

Nigeria vs. Argentina

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox/FS1

Wednesday, June 27


South Korea vs. Germany

10 a.m. ET

Kazan

Fox/FS1

Mexico vs. Sweden

10 a.m. ET

Yekaterinburg

Fox/FS1

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica

2 p.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

Fox/FS1

Serbia vs. Brazil

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox/FS1

Thursday, June 28


Japan vs. Poland

10 a.m. ET

Volgograd

Fox/FS1

Senegal vs. Colombia

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox/FS1

England vs. Belgium

2 p.m. ET

Kaliningrad

Fox/FS1

Panama vs. Tunisia

2 p.m. ET

Saransk

Fox/FS1

Saturday, June 30


Round of 16: Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up

10 a.m. ET

Kazan

Fox/FS1

Round of 16: Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up

2 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox/FS1

Sunday, July 1


Round of 16: Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up

10 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox/FS1

Round of 16: Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up

2 p.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

Fox/FS1

Monday, July 2


Round of 16: Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox/FS1

Round of 16: Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox/FS1

Tuesday, July 3


Round of 16: Match 55 (Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up)

10 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox/FS1

Round of 16: Match 56 (Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up)

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox/FS1

Friday, July 6


Quarterfinal: Match 57 (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner)

10 a.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Quarterfinal: Match 58 (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner)

2 p.m. ET

Kazan

FS1

Saturday, July 7


Quarterfinal: Match 60 (Match 55 winner vs. Match 66 winner)

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox

Quarterfinal: Match 59 (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner)

2 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox

Tuesday, July 10


Semifinal: Match 61 (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Wednesday, July 11


Semifinal: Match 62 (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)

2 p.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

Saturday, July 14


Third-place match: Match 63 (Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser)

10 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Sunday, July 15


Final: Match 64 (Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner)

11 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

