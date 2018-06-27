Russia 2018 World Cup standings, bracket, scores, full schedule: Argentina, Messi advance on late goal

Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout round

Below you'll find the standings and schedule broken down by each group. Teams in bold have advances to the next round.

Group A



GPWDLGDPTS
rus.png

Uruguay

3

3

0

0

+5

9

ksa.png

Russia

3

2

0

1

+4

6

egy.png

Saudi Arabia

3

1

0

2

-5

3

uru.png

Egypt

3

0

0

3

-4

0

Thursday, June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0
Friday, June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Tuesday, June 19: Russia 3, Egypt 1
Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0   

Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia 2, Egypt 1
Monday, June 25: Uruguay 3, Russia 0

Group B



GPWDLGDPTS
por.png

Spain

3

1

2

0

+1

5

esp.png

Portugal

3

1

2

0

+1

5

mar.png

Iran

3

1

1

0

0

4

iri.png

Morocco

3

0

1

2

-2

1

Friday, June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0
Friday, June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0
Wednesday, June 20: Spain 1, Iran 0 

Monday, June 25: Portugal 1, Iran 1
Monday, June 25: Morocco 2, Spain 2

Group C



GPWDLGDPTS
fra.png

France

3

2

1

0

+2

7

den.png

Denmark

3

1

2

0

+1

5

per.png

Peru

3

1

0

2

0

3

aus.png

Australia

3

0

1

2

-3

1

Saturday, June 16: France 2, Australia 1
Saturday, June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0

Thursday, June 21: Denmark 1, Australia 1    
Thursday, June 21: France 1, Peru 0

Tuesday, June 26: Peru 2, Australia 0
Tuesday, June 26: Denmark 0, France 0   

Group D



GPWDLGDPTS
arg.png

Croatia

3

3

0

0

+6

9

isl.png

Argentina

3

1

1

1

-2

4

cro.png

Nigeria

3

1

0

2

-1

3

ngr.png

Iceland

3

0

1

2

-3

1

Saturday, June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1
Saturday, June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0

Thursday, June 21: Croatia 3, Argentina 0    
Friday, June 22: Nigeria 2, Iceland 0 

Tuesday, June 26: Croatia 2, Iceland 1   
Tuesday, June 26: Argentina 2, Nigeria 1

Group E



GPWDLGDPTS
bra.png

Brazil

2

1

1

0

+2

4

srb.png

Switzerland

2

1

1

0

+1

4

crc.png

Serbia

2

1

0

1

0

3

srb.png

Costa Rica

2

0

0

2

-3

0

Sunday, June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0
Sunday, June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1

Friday, June 22: Brazil 2, Costa Rica 0 
Friday, June 22: Switzerland 2, Serbia 1  

Wednesday, June 27: Serbia vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)    
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 2 p.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)   

Group F



GPWDLGDPTS
ger.png

Mexico

2

2

0

0

+2

6

mex.png

Germany

2

1

0

1

0

3

swe.png

Sweden

2

1

0

1

0

3

kor.png

South Korea

2

0

0

2

-2

0

Sunday, June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0
Monday, June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 23: Mexico 2, South Korea 1
Saturday, June 23: Germany 2, Sweden 1  
 

Wednesday, June 27: South Korea vs. Germany, 10 a.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)    
Wednesday, June 27: Mexico vs. Sweden, 10 a.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)   

Group G



GPWDLGDPTS
bel.png

England

2

2

0

0

+6

6

pan.png

Belgium

2

2

0

0

+6

6

tun.png

Panama

2

0

0

2

-8

0

eng.png

Tunisia

2

0

0

3

-4

0

Monday, June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0
Monday, June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1

Saturday, June 23: Belgium 5, Tunisia 2
Sunday, June 24: England 6, Panama 1

Thursday, June 28: England vs. Belgium, 2 p.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)    
Thursday, June 28: Panama vs. Tunisia, 2 p.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)   

Group H



GPWDLGDPTS
pol.png

Japan

2

1

1

0

+1

4

sen.png

Senegal

2

1

1

0

+1

4

col.png

Colombia

2

1

0

1

+2

3

jpn.png

Poland

2

0

0

2

-4

0

Tuesday, June 19: Japan 2, Colombia 1
Tuesday, June 19: Senegal 2, Poland 1

Sunday, June 24: Japan 2, Senegal 2 
Sunday, June 24: Colombia 3, Poland 0 

Thursday, June 28: Japan vs. Poland, 10 a.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)    
Thursday, June 28: Senegal vs. Colombia, 10 a.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)   

Round of 16 bracket

world-cup-bracket-2018.jpg
Saturday, June 30


Match 50: France vs. Argentina

10 a.m. ET

Kazan

Fox

Match 49: Uruguay vs. Portugal

2 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox

Sunday, July 1


Match 51: Spain vs. Russia

10 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

Match 52: Croatia vs. Denmark

2 p.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

Fox

Monday, July 2


Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up

10 a.m. ET

Samara

FS1

Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox

Tuesday, July 3


Match 55: Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up

10 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

FS1

Match 56: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6


Match 57: Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner

10 a.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Match 58: Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner

2 p.m. ET

Kazan

FS1

Saturday, July 7


Match 60: Match 55 winner vs. Match 56 winner

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox

Match 59: Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner

2 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10


Match 61: Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Wednesday, July 11


Match 62: Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner

2 p.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

Third-place match

Saturday, July 14


Match 63: Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser

10 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

World Cup final

Sunday, July 15


Match 64: Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner

11 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

For complete World Cup standings in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com. 

