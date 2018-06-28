Russia 2018 World Cup standings, bracket, scores, full schedule: Belgium takes Group G; Colombia tops Group H

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is upon us, so it's time to start thinking about the future before the end of the group stage on June 28. Who has the easiest path to the knockout stage? Is it Spain in Group B? What about Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium in Group G? Nobody knows for sure, but that's why it is always fun to guess.

Below you'll find the standings and schedule broken down by each group. Teams in bold have advances to the next round.

Group A





GP W D L GD PTS Uruguay 3 3 0 0 +5 9 Russia 3 2 0 1 +4 6 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -5 3 Egypt 3 0 0 3 -4 0

Thursday, June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0

Friday, June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Tuesday, June 19: Russia 3, Egypt 1

Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0

Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia 2, Egypt 1

Monday, June 25: Uruguay 3, Russia 0

Group B





GP W D L GD PTS Spain 3 1 2 0 +1 5 Portugal 3 1 2 0 +1 5 Iran 3 1 1 0 0 4 Morocco 3 0 1 2 -2 1

Friday, June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0

Friday, June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0

Wednesday, June 20: Spain 1, Iran 0

Monday, June 25: Portugal 1, Iran 1

Monday, June 25: Morocco 2, Spain 2

Group C





GP W D L GD PTS France 3 2 1 0 +2 7 Denmark 3 1 2 0 +1 5 Peru 3 1 0 2 0 3 Australia 3 0 1 2 -3 1

Saturday, June 16: France 2, Australia 1

Saturday, June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0

Thursday, June 21: Denmark 1, Australia 1

Thursday, June 21: France 1, Peru 0

Tuesday, June 26: Peru 2, Australia 0

Tuesday, June 26: Denmark 0, France 0

Group D





GP W D L GD PTS Croatia 3 3 0 0 +6 9 Argentina 3 1 1 1 -2 4 Nigeria 3 1 0 2 -1 3 Iceland 3 0 1 2 -3 1

Saturday, June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1

Saturday, June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0

Thursday, June 21: Croatia 3, Argentina 0

Friday, June 22: Nigeria 2, Iceland 0

Tuesday, June 26: Croatia 2, Iceland 1

Tuesday, June 26: Argentina 2, Nigeria 1

Group E





GP W D L GD PTS Brazil 3 2 1 0 +4 7 Switzerland 3 1 2 0 +1 5 Serbia 3 1 0 2 -2 3 Costa Rica 3 0 1 2 -3 1

Sunday, June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0

Sunday, June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1

Friday, June 22: Brazil 2, Costa Rica 0

Friday, June 22: Switzerland 2, Serbia 1

Wednesday, June 27: Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland 2, Costa Rica 2

Group F





GP W D L GD PTS Sweden 3 2 0 1 +3 6 Mexico 3 2 0 1 -1 6 South Korea 3 1 0 2 0 3 Germany 3 1 0 2 -2 3

Sunday, June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0

Monday, June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 23: Mexico 2, South Korea 1

Saturday, June 23: Germany 2, Sweden 1



Wednesday, June 27: South Korea 2, Germany 0

Wednesday, June 27: Sweden 3, Mexico 0

Group G





GP W D L GD PTS Belgium 3 3 0 0 +7 9 England 3 2 0 1 +6 6 Tunisia 3 1 0 2 -3 3 Panama 3 0 0 3 -9 0

Monday, June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0

Monday, June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1

Saturday, June 23: Belgium 5, Tunisia 2

Sunday, June 24: England 6, Panama 1

Thursday, June 28: Belgium 1, England 0

Thursday, June 28: Tunisia 2, Panama 1

Group H





GP W D L GD PTS Colombia 3 2 0 1 +3 6 Japan 3 1 1 1 0 4 Senegal 3 1 1 1 0 4 Poland 3 1 0 2 -3 3

Tuesday, June 19: Japan 2, Colombia 1

Tuesday, June 19: Senegal 2, Poland 1

Sunday, June 24: Japan 2, Senegal 2

Sunday, June 24: Colombia 3, Poland 0

Thursday, June 28: Poland 1, Japan 0

Thursday, June 28: Colombia 1, Senegal 0

Round of 16 bracket

Saturday, June 30





Match 50: France vs. Argentina 10 a.m. ET Kazan Fox Match 49: Uruguay vs. Portugal 2 p.m. ET Sochi Fox

Sunday, July 1





Match 51: Spain vs. Russia 10 a.m. ET Moscow Fox Match 52: Croatia vs. Denmark 2 p.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod Fox

Monday, July 2





Match 53: Brazil vs. Mexico 10 a.m. ET Samara FS1 Match 54: Belgium vs. Japan 2 p.m. ET Rostov Fox

Tuesday, July 3





Match 55: Sweden vs. Switzerland 10 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg FS1 Match 56: Colombia vs. England 2 p.m. ET Rostov Fox

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6





Match 57: France/Argentina winner vs. Portugal/Uruguay winner 10 a.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 Match 58: Brazil/Mexico winner vs. Japan/Belgium winner 2 p.m. ET Kazan FS1

Saturday, July 7





Match 60: Sweden/Switzerland winner vs. England/Colombia winner 10 a.m. ET Samara Fox Match 59: Spain/Russia vs. Croatia/Denmark winner 2 p.m. ET Sochi Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10





Match 61: Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox

Wednesday, July 11





Match 62: Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner 2 p.m. ET Moscow Fox

Third-place match

Saturday, July 14





Match 63: Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser 10 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox

World Cup final

Sunday, July 15





Match 64: Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner 11 a.m. ET Moscow Fox

For complete World Cup standings in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com.