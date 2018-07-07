Russia 2018 World Cup standings, bracket, scores, full schedule: England reaches semifinals

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is now into the knockout stage after Belgium wrapped up the group stage by beating England and winning Group G. We have the knockout bracket and schedule for the rest of the tournament below, but first, here's what happened in the group stage.

So what is the optimal bracket for the World Cup Challenge? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you should be all over in your World Cup brackets, and which upsets are the key to victory, all from the model that's returned an incredible 1800 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.

Group Stage

Below you'll find the standings and schedule broken down by each group. Teams in bold have advances to the next round.

Group A





GP W D L GD PTS Uruguay 3 3 0 0 +5 9 Russia 3 2 0 1 +4 6 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -5 3 Egypt 3 0 0 3 -4 0

Thursday, June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0

Friday, June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Tuesday, June 19: Russia 3, Egypt 1

Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0

Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia 2, Egypt 1

Monday, June 25: Uruguay 3, Russia 0

Group B





GP W D L GD PTS Spain 3 1 2 0 +1 5 Portugal 3 1 2 0 +1 5 Iran 3 1 1 1 0 4 Morocco 3 0 1 2 -2 1

Friday, June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0

Friday, June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0

Wednesday, June 20: Spain 1, Iran 0

Monday, June 25: Portugal 1, Iran 1

Monday, June 25: Morocco 2, Spain 2

Group C





GP W D L GD PTS France 3 2 1 0 +2 7 Denmark 3 1 2 0 +1 5 Peru 3 1 0 2 0 3 Australia 3 0 1 2 -3 1

Saturday, June 16: France 2, Australia 1

Saturday, June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0

Thursday, June 21: Denmark 1, Australia 1

Thursday, June 21: France 1, Peru 0

Tuesday, June 26: Peru 2, Australia 0

Tuesday, June 26: Denmark 0, France 0

Group D





GP W D L GD PTS Croatia 3 3 0 0 +6 9 Argentina 3 1 1 1 -2 4 Nigeria 3 1 0 2 -1 3 Iceland 3 0 1 2 -3 1

Saturday, June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1

Saturday, June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0

Thursday, June 21: Croatia 3, Argentina 0

Friday, June 22: Nigeria 2, Iceland 0

Tuesday, June 26: Croatia 2, Iceland 1

Tuesday, June 26: Argentina 2, Nigeria 1

Group E





GP W D L GD PTS Brazil 3 2 1 0 +4 7 Switzerland 3 1 2 0 +1 5 Serbia 3 1 0 2 -2 3 Costa Rica 3 0 1 2 -3 1

Sunday, June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0

Sunday, June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1

Friday, June 22: Brazil 2, Costa Rica 0

Friday, June 22: Switzerland 2, Serbia 1

Wednesday, June 27: Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland 2, Costa Rica 2

Group F





GP W D L GD PTS Sweden 3 2 0 1 +3 6 Mexico 3 2 0 1 -1 6 South Korea 3 1 0 2 0 3 Germany 3 1 0 2 -2 3

Sunday, June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0

Monday, June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 23: Mexico 2, South Korea 1

Saturday, June 23: Germany 2, Sweden 1



Wednesday, June 27: South Korea 2, Germany 0

Wednesday, June 27: Sweden 3, Mexico 0

Group G





GP W D L GD PTS Belgium 3 3 0 0 +7 9 England 3 2 0 1 +5 6 Tunisia 3 1 0 2 -3 3 Panama 3 0 0 3 -9 0

Monday, June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0

Monday, June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1

Saturday, June 23: Belgium 5, Tunisia 2

Sunday, June 24: England 6, Panama 1

Thursday, June 28: Belgium 1, England 0

Thursday, June 28: Tunisia 2, Panama 1

Group H





GP W D L GD PTS Colombia 3 2 0 1 +3 6 Japan 3 1 1 1 0 4 Senegal 3 1 1 1 0 4 Poland 3 1 0 2 -3 3

Tuesday, June 19: Japan 2, Colombia 1

Tuesday, June 19: Senegal 2, Poland 1

Sunday, June 24: Japan 2, Senegal 2

Sunday, June 24: Colombia 3, Poland 0

Thursday, June 28: Poland 1, Japan 0

Thursday, June 28: Colombia 1, Senegal 0

Knockout Stage

Bracket

Illustration by Igor Mello

Round of 16

Saturday, June 30





Match 50: France vs. Argentina FRA 4-3 Kazan Fox Match 49: Uruguay vs. Portugal URU 2-1 Sochi Fox

Monday, July 2





Match 53: Brazil vs. Mexico BRA 2-0 Samara FS1 Match 54: Belgium vs. Japan BEL 3-2 Rostov Fox

Tuesday, July 3





Match 55: Sweden vs. Switzerland SWE 1-0 Saint Petersburg FS1 Match 56: Colombia vs. England 1-1 (ENG wins 4-3 PKs) Rostov Fox

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6





Match 57: Uruguay vs. France FRA 2-0 Nizhny Novgorod FS1 Match 58: Brazil vs. Belgium BEL 2-1 Kazan FS1

Saturday, July 7





Match 60: Sweden vs. England ENG 2-0 Samara Fox Match 59: Russia vs. Croatia 2 p.m. ET Sochi Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10





Match 61: France vs. Belgium 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox

Wednesday, July 11





Match 62: Russia/Croatia winner vs. England 2 p.m. ET Moscow Fox

Third-place match

Saturday, July 14





Match 63: Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser 10 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox

World Cup final

Sunday, July 15





Match 64: Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner 11 a.m. ET Moscow Fox

For complete World Cup standings in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com.