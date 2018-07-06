Russia 2018 World Cup standings, bracket, scores, full schedule: France advances to semifinals
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup knockout stage
The 2018 FIFA World Cup is now into the knockout stage after Belgium wrapped up the group stage by beating England and winning Group G. We have the knockout bracket and schedule for the rest of the tournament below, but first, here's what happened in the group stage.
Group Stage
Below you'll find the standings and schedule broken down by each group. Teams in bold have advances to the next round.
Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Uruguay
3
3
0
0
+5
9
Russia
3
2
0
1
+4
6
Saudi Arabia
3
1
0
2
-5
3
Egypt
3
0
0
3
-4
0
Thursday, June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0
Friday, June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0
Tuesday, June 19: Russia 3, Egypt 1
Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0
Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia 2, Egypt 1
Monday, June 25: Uruguay 3, Russia 0
Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Spain
3
1
2
0
+1
5
Portugal
3
1
2
0
+1
5
Iran
3
1
1
1
0
4
Morocco
3
0
1
2
-2
1
Friday, June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0
Friday, June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3
Wednesday, June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0
Wednesday, June 20: Spain 1, Iran 0
Monday, June 25: Portugal 1, Iran 1
Monday, June 25: Morocco 2, Spain 2
Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
France
3
2
1
0
+2
7
Denmark
3
1
2
0
+1
5
Peru
3
1
0
2
0
3
Australia
3
0
1
2
-3
1
Saturday, June 16: France 2, Australia 1
Saturday, June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0
Thursday, June 21: Denmark 1, Australia 1
Thursday, June 21: France 1, Peru 0
Tuesday, June 26: Peru 2, Australia 0
Tuesday, June 26: Denmark 0, France 0
Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Croatia
3
3
0
0
+6
9
Argentina
3
1
1
1
-2
4
Nigeria
3
1
0
2
-1
3
Iceland
3
0
1
2
-3
1
Saturday, June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1
Saturday, June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0
Thursday, June 21: Croatia 3, Argentina 0
Friday, June 22: Nigeria 2, Iceland 0
Tuesday, June 26: Croatia 2, Iceland 1
Tuesday, June 26: Argentina 2, Nigeria 1
Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Brazil
3
2
1
0
+4
7
Switzerland
3
1
2
0
+1
5
Serbia
3
1
0
2
-2
3
Costa Rica
3
0
1
2
-3
1
Sunday, June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0
Sunday, June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1
Friday, June 22: Brazil 2, Costa Rica 0
Friday, June 22: Switzerland 2, Serbia 1
Wednesday, June 27: Brazil 2, Serbia 0
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland 2, Costa Rica 2
Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Sweden
3
2
0
1
+3
6
Mexico
3
2
0
1
-1
6
South Korea
3
1
0
2
0
3
Germany
3
1
0
2
-2
3
Sunday, June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0
Monday, June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0
Saturday, June 23: Mexico 2, South Korea 1
Saturday, June 23: Germany 2, Sweden 1
Wednesday, June 27: South Korea 2, Germany 0
Wednesday, June 27: Sweden 3, Mexico 0
Group G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Belgium
3
3
0
0
+7
9
England
3
2
0
1
+5
6
Tunisia
3
1
0
2
-3
3
Panama
3
0
0
3
-9
0
Monday, June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0
Monday, June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1
Saturday, June 23: Belgium 5, Tunisia 2
Sunday, June 24: England 6, Panama 1
Thursday, June 28: Belgium 1, England 0
Thursday, June 28: Tunisia 2, Panama 1
Group H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Colombia
3
2
0
1
+3
6
Japan
3
1
1
1
0
4
Senegal
3
1
1
1
0
4
Poland
3
1
0
2
-3
3
Tuesday, June 19: Japan 2, Colombia 1
Tuesday, June 19: Senegal 2, Poland 1
Sunday, June 24: Japan 2, Senegal 2
Sunday, June 24: Colombia 3, Poland 0
Thursday, June 28: Poland 1, Japan 0
Thursday, June 28: Colombia 1, Senegal 0
Knockout Stage
Bracket
Round of 16
|Saturday, June 30
Match 50: France vs. Argentina
Kazan
Fox
Match 49: Uruguay vs. Portugal
Sochi
Fox
|Sunday, July 1
Match 51: Spain vs. Russia
Moscow
Fox
Match 52: Croatia vs. Denmark
Nizhny Novgorod
Fox
|Monday, July 2
Match 53: Brazil vs. Mexico
Samara
FS1
Match 54: Belgium vs. Japan
Rostov
Fox
|Tuesday, July 3
Match 55: Sweden vs. Switzerland
Saint Petersburg
FS1
Match 56: Colombia vs. England
Rostov
Fox
Quarterfinals
|Friday, July 6
Match 57: Uruguay vs. France
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Match 58: Brazil vs. Belgium
2 p.m. ET
Kazan
FS1
|Saturday, July 7
Match 60: Sweden vs. England
10 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox
Match 59: Russia vs. Croatia
2 p.m. ET
Sochi
Fox
Semifinals
|Tuesday, July 10
Match 61: France vs. Brazil/Belgium winner
2 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Wednesday, July 11
Match 62: Russia/Croatia winner vs. Match 60 winner
2 p.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
Third-place match
|Saturday, July 14
Match 63: Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser
10 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
World Cup final
|Sunday, July 15
Match 64: Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner
11 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
For complete World Cup standings in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com.
