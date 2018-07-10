Russia 2018 World Cup standings, bracket, scores, full schedule: France reaches final
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup knockout stage
The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is now into the semifnals after Croatia took down the host nation in penalty kicks. France is the first team to reach the World Cup final after knocking out Belgium. We have the knockout bracket and schedule for the rest of the tournament below, but first, here's what happened in the group stage.
So what is the optimal bracket for the World Cup Challenge? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you should be all over in your World Cup brackets, and which upsets are the key to victory, all from the model that's returned an incredible 1800 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.
Group Stage
Below you'll find the standings and schedule broken down by each group. Teams in bold have advances to the next round.
Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Uruguay
3
3
0
0
+5
9
Russia
3
2
0
1
+4
6
Saudi Arabia
3
1
0
2
-5
3
Egypt
3
0
0
3
-4
0
Thursday, June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0
Friday, June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0
Tuesday, June 19: Russia 3, Egypt 1
Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0
Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia 2, Egypt 1
Monday, June 25: Uruguay 3, Russia 0
Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Spain
3
1
2
0
+1
5
Portugal
3
1
2
0
+1
5
Iran
3
1
1
1
0
4
Morocco
3
0
1
2
-2
1
Friday, June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0
Friday, June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3
Wednesday, June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0
Wednesday, June 20: Spain 1, Iran 0
Monday, June 25: Portugal 1, Iran 1
Monday, June 25: Morocco 2, Spain 2
Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
France
3
2
1
0
+2
7
Denmark
3
1
2
0
+1
5
Peru
3
1
0
2
0
3
Australia
3
0
1
2
-3
1
Saturday, June 16: France 2, Australia 1
Saturday, June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0
Thursday, June 21: Denmark 1, Australia 1
Thursday, June 21: France 1, Peru 0
Tuesday, June 26: Peru 2, Australia 0
Tuesday, June 26: Denmark 0, France 0
Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Croatia
3
3
0
0
+6
9
Argentina
3
1
1
1
-2
4
Nigeria
3
1
0
2
-1
3
Iceland
3
0
1
2
-3
1
Saturday, June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1
Saturday, June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0
Thursday, June 21: Croatia 3, Argentina 0
Friday, June 22: Nigeria 2, Iceland 0
Tuesday, June 26: Croatia 2, Iceland 1
Tuesday, June 26: Argentina 2, Nigeria 1
Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Brazil
3
2
1
0
+4
7
Switzerland
3
1
2
0
+1
5
Serbia
3
1
0
2
-2
3
Costa Rica
3
0
1
2
-3
1
Sunday, June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0
Sunday, June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1
Friday, June 22: Brazil 2, Costa Rica 0
Friday, June 22: Switzerland 2, Serbia 1
Wednesday, June 27: Brazil 2, Serbia 0
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland 2, Costa Rica 2
Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Sweden
3
2
0
1
+3
6
Mexico
3
2
0
1
-1
6
South Korea
3
1
0
2
0
3
Germany
3
1
0
2
-2
3
Sunday, June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0
Monday, June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0
Saturday, June 23: Mexico 2, South Korea 1
Saturday, June 23: Germany 2, Sweden 1
Wednesday, June 27: South Korea 2, Germany 0
Wednesday, June 27: Sweden 3, Mexico 0
Group G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Belgium
3
3
0
0
+7
9
England
3
2
0
1
+5
6
Tunisia
3
1
0
2
-3
3
Panama
3
0
0
3
-9
0
Monday, June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0
Monday, June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1
Saturday, June 23: Belgium 5, Tunisia 2
Sunday, June 24: England 6, Panama 1
Thursday, June 28: Belgium 1, England 0
Thursday, June 28: Tunisia 2, Panama 1
Group H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Colombia
3
2
0
1
+3
6
Japan
3
1
1
1
0
4
Senegal
3
1
1
1
0
4
Poland
3
1
0
2
-3
3
Tuesday, June 19: Japan 2, Colombia 1
Tuesday, June 19: Senegal 2, Poland 1
Sunday, June 24: Japan 2, Senegal 2
Sunday, June 24: Colombia 3, Poland 0
Thursday, June 28: Poland 1, Japan 0
Thursday, June 28: Colombia 1, Senegal 0
Knockout Stage
Bracket
Round of 16
|Saturday, June 30
Match 50: France vs. Argentina
Kazan
Fox
Match 49: Uruguay vs. Portugal
Sochi
Fox
|Sunday, July 1
Match 51: Spain vs. Russia
Moscow
Fox
Match 52: Croatia vs. Denmark
Nizhny Novgorod
Fox
|Monday, July 2
Match 53: Brazil vs. Mexico
Samara
FS1
Match 54: Belgium vs. Japan
Rostov
Fox
|Tuesday, July 3
Match 55: Sweden vs. Switzerland
Saint Petersburg
FS1
Match 56: Colombia vs. England
Rostov
Fox
Quarterfinals
|Friday, July 6
Match 57: Uruguay vs. France
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Match 58: Brazil vs. Belgium
Kazan
FS1
|Saturday, July 7
Match 60: Sweden vs. England
Samara
Fox
Match 59: Russia vs. Croatia
Sochi
Fox
Semifinals
|Tuesday, July 10
Match 61: France vs. Belgium
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Wednesday, July 11
Match 62: Croatia vs. England
2 p.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
Third-place match
|Saturday, July 14
Match 63: Belgium vs. Match 62 loser
10 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
World Cup final
|Sunday, July 15
Match 64: France vs. Match 62 winner
11 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
For complete World Cup standings in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com.
-
Twitter shook by Mbappe's great pass
This Mbappe kid is pretty decent player
-
France vs. Belgium updates
It's a titanic World Cup semifinal in Saint Petersburg between two teams hitting their str...
-
World Cup: Belgium vs. France best picks
European soccer expert picks Tuesday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup is being held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
Top five matches of 2018 World Cup
There have been some amazing World Cup games, but we tried to pick the best of the bunch in...
-
Thai soccer team invited to WC final
The soccer world is thrilled that the 12 players and coach from a Thailand soccer team were...