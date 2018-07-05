Russia 2018 World Cup standings, bracket, scores, full schedule: France vs. Uruguay, Brazil vs. Belgium on Friday

Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup knockout stage

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is now into the knockout stage after Belgium wrapped up the group stage by beating England and winning Group G. We have the knockout bracket and schedule for the rest of the tournament below, but first, here's what happened in the group stage.

Group Stage

Below you'll find the standings and schedule broken down by each group. Teams in bold have advances to the next round.

Group A



GPWDLGDPTS
rus.png

Uruguay

3

3

0

0

+5

9

ksa.png

Russia

3

2

0

1

+4

6

egy.png

Saudi Arabia

3

1

0

2

-5

3

uru.png

Egypt

3

0

0

3

-4

0

Thursday, June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0
Friday, June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Tuesday, June 19: Russia 3, Egypt 1
Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0   

Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia 2, Egypt 1
Monday, June 25: Uruguay 3, Russia 0

Group B



GPWDLGDPTS
por.png

Spain

3

1

2

0

+1

5

esp.png

Portugal

3

1

2

0

+1

5

mar.png

Iran

3

1

1

1

0

4

iri.png

Morocco

3

0

1

2

-2

1

Friday, June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0
Friday, June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0
Wednesday, June 20: Spain 1, Iran 0 

Monday, June 25: Portugal 1, Iran 1
Monday, June 25: Morocco 2, Spain 2

Group C



GPWDLGDPTS
fra.png

France

3

2

1

0

+2

7

den.png

Denmark

3

1

2

0

+1

5

per.png

Peru

3

1

0

2

0

3

aus.png

Australia

3

0

1

2

-3

1

Saturday, June 16: France 2, Australia 1
Saturday, June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0

Thursday, June 21: Denmark 1, Australia 1    
Thursday, June 21: France 1, Peru 0

Tuesday, June 26: Peru 2, Australia 0
Tuesday, June 26: Denmark 0, France 0   

Group D



GPWDLGDPTS
arg.png

Croatia

3

3

0

0

+6

9

isl.png

Argentina

3

1

1

1

-2

4

cro.png

Nigeria

3

1

0

2

-1

3

ngr.png

Iceland

3

0

1

2

-3

1

Saturday, June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1
Saturday, June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0

Thursday, June 21: Croatia 3, Argentina 0    
Friday, June 22: Nigeria 2, Iceland 0 

Tuesday, June 26: Croatia 2, Iceland 1   
Tuesday, June 26: Argentina 2, Nigeria 1

Group E



GPWDLGDPTS
bra.png

Brazil

3

2

1

0

+4

7

srb.png

Switzerland

3

1

2

0

+1

5

crc.png

Serbia

3

1

0

2

-2

3

srb.png

Costa Rica

3

0

1

2

-3

1

Sunday, June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0
Sunday, June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1

Friday, June 22: Brazil 2, Costa Rica 0 
Friday, June 22: Switzerland 2, Serbia 1  

Wednesday, June 27: Brazil 2, Serbia 0    
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland 2, Costa Rica 2

Group F



GPWDLGDPTS
ger.png

Sweden

3

2

0

1

+3

6

mex.png

Mexico

3

2

0

1

-1

6

swe.png

South Korea

3

1

0

2

0

3

kor.png

Germany

3

1

0

2

-2

3

Sunday, June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0
Monday, June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 23: Mexico 2, South Korea 1
Saturday, June 23: Germany 2, Sweden 1  
 

Wednesday, June 27: South Korea 2, Germany 0    
Wednesday, June 27: Sweden 3, Mexico 0  

Group G



GPWDLGDPTS
bel.png

Belgium

3

3

0

0

+7

9

pan.png

England

3

2

0

1

+5

6

tun.png

Tunisia

3

1

0

2

-3

3

eng.png

Panama

3

0

0

3

-9

0

Monday, June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0
Monday, June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1

Saturday, June 23: Belgium 5, Tunisia 2
Sunday, June 24: England 6, Panama 1

Thursday, June 28: Belgium 1, England 0
Thursday, June 28: Tunisia 2, Panama 1

Group H



GPWDLGDPTS
pol.png

Colombia

3

2

0

1

+3

6

sen.png

Japan

3

1

1

1

0

4

col.png

Senegal

3

1

1

1

0

4

jpn.png

Poland

3

1

0

2

-3

3

Tuesday, June 19: Japan 2, Colombia 1
Tuesday, June 19: Senegal 2, Poland 1

Sunday, June 24: Japan 2, Senegal 2 
Sunday, June 24: Colombia 3, Poland 0 

Thursday, June 28: Poland 1, Japan 0   
Thursday, June 28: Colombia 1, Senegal 0   

Knockout Stage

Bracket

world-cup-bracket-brazil.jpg
Illustration by Igor Mello

Round of 16

Saturday, June 30


Match 50: France vs. Argentina

FRA 4-3

Kazan

Fox

Match 49: Uruguay vs. Portugal

URU 2-1

Sochi

Fox

Sunday, July 1


Match 51: Spain vs. Russia

1-1 (RUS wins 4-3 on PKs)

Moscow

Fox

Match 52: Croatia vs. Denmark

1-1 (CRO wins 3-2 PKs)  

Nizhny Novgorod

Fox

Monday, July 2


Match 53: Brazil vs. Mexico

BRA 2-0

Samara

FS1

Match 54: Belgium vs. Japan

BEL 3-2

Rostov

Fox

Tuesday, July 3


Match 55: Sweden vs. Switzerland

SWE 1-0

Saint Petersburg

FS1

Match 56: Colombia vs. England

1-1 (ENG wins 4-3 PKs)

Rostov

Fox

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6


Match 57: France vs. Uruguay

10 a.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Match 58: Brazil vs. Belgium

2 p.m. ET

Kazan

FS1

Saturday, July 7


Match 60: Sweden vs. England winner

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox

Match 59: Russia vs. Croatia winner

2 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10


Match 61: France/Uruguay winner vs. Brazil/Belgium winner

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Wednesday, July 11


Match 62: Russia/Croatia winner vs. Match 60 winner

2 p.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

Third-place match

Saturday, July 14


Match 63: Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser

10 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

World Cup final

Sunday, July 15


Match 64: Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner

11 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

For complete World Cup standings in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com. 

