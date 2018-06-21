Russia 2018 World Cup standings, scores, full schedule: Croatia destroys Lionel Messi, Argentina

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is upon us, so it's time to start thinking about the future before the end of the group stage on June 28. Who has the easiest path to the knockout stage? Is it Lionel Messi and Argentina, with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in their group? What about Neymar and Brazil, paired with Serbia, Poland and Costa Rica? Nobody knows for sure, but that's why it is always fun to guess.

Below you'll find the standings and schedule broken down by each group. Teams in bold have advances to the next round.

Group A





GP W D L GD PTS Russia 2 2 0 0 +7 6 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 +2 6 Egypt 2 0 0 2 -3 0 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 -6 0

Thursday, June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0

Friday, June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Tuesday, June 19: Russia 3, Egypt 1

Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0

Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 10 a.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Monday, June 25: Uruguay vs. Russia, 10 a.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Group B





GP W D L GD PTS Spain 2 1 1 0 +1 4 Portugal 2 1 1 0 +1 4 Iran 2 1 0 1 0 3 Morocco 2 0 0 2 -2 0

Friday, June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0

Friday, June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0

Wednesday, June 20: Spain 1, Iran 0

Monday, June 25: Iran vs. Portugal, 2 p.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Monday, June 25: Spain vs. Morocco, 2 p.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Group C





GP W D L GD PTS France 2 2 0 0 +2 6 Denmark 2 1 2 0 +1 4 Australia 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Peru 2 0 0 2 -2 0

Saturday, June 16: France 2, Australia 1

Saturday, June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0

Thursday, June 21: Denmark 1, Australia 1

Thursday, June 21: France 1, Peru 0

Tuesday, June 26: Australia vs. Peru, 10 a.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Tuesday, June 26: Denmark vs. France, 10 a.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Group D





GP W D L GD PTS Croatia 2 2 0 0 +5 6 Iceland 1 0 1 0 0 1 Argentina 2 0 1 1 -3 1 Nigeria 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Saturday, June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1

Saturday, June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0

Thursday, June 21: Croatia 3, Argentina 0

Friday, June 22: Nigeria vs. Iceland, 11 a.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Tuesday, June 26: Iceland vs. Croatia, 2 p.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Tuesday, June 26: Nigeria vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Group E





GP W D L GD PTS Serbia 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Brazil 1 0 1 0 0 1 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 0 1 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Sunday, June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0

Sunday, June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1

Friday, June 22: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 8 a.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Friday, June 22: Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Wednesday, June 27: Serbia vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 2 p.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Group F





GP W D L GD PTS Mexico 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Sweden 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0 South Korea 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Sunday, June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0

Monday, June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 23: Germany vs. Sweden, 11 a.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Saturday, June 23: South Korea vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Wednesday, June 27: South Korea vs. Germany, 10 a.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Wednesday, June 27: Mexico vs. Sweden, 10 a.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Group G





GP W D L GD PTS Belgium 1 1 0 0 +3 3 England 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Panama 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Monday, June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0

Monday, June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1

Saturday, June 23: Belgium vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Sunday, June 24: England vs. Panama, 8 a.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Thursday, June 28: England vs. Belgium, 2 p.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Thursday, June 28: Panama vs. Tunisia, 2 p.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Group H





GP W D L GD PTS Japan 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Senegal 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Poland 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Colombia 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Tuesday, June 19: Japan 2, Colombia 1

Tuesday, June 19: Senegal 2, Poland 1

Sunday, June 24: Japan vs. Senegal, 11 a.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Sunday, June 24: Poland vs. Colombia, 2 p.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Thursday, June 28: Japan vs. Poland, 10 a.m. ET, FS1 and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Thursday, June 28: Senegal vs. Colombia, 10 a.m. ET, Fox and stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Round of 16

Saturday, June 30





Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up 10 a.m. ET Kazan Fox Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up 2 p.m. ET Sochi Fox

Sunday, July 1





Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up 10 a.m. ET Moscow Fox Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up 2 p.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod Fox

Monday, July 2





Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up 10 a.m. ET Samara FS1 Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up 2 p.m. ET Rostov Fox

Tuesday, July 3





Match 55: Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up 10 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg FS1 Match 56: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up 2 p.m. ET Rostov Fox

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6





Match 57: Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner 9 a.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 Match 58: Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner 1 p.m. ET Kazan FS1

Saturday, July 7





Match 60: Match 55 winner vs. Match 56 winner 9 a.m. ET Samara Fox Match 59: Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner 1 p.m. ET Sochi Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10





Match 61: Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner 1 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox

Wednesday, July 11





Match 62: Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner 1 p.m. ET Moscow Fox

Third-place match

Saturday, July 14





Match 63: Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser 9 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox

World Cup final

Sunday, July 15





Match 64: Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner 10 a.m. ET Moscow Fox

