Russia 2018 World Cup standings, scores, full schedule: Sweden tops South Korea; Belgium and England set for debuts

Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout round

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is upon us, so it's time to start thinking about the future before the end of the group stage on June 28. Who has the easiest path to the knockout stage? Is it Lionel Messi and Argentina, with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in their group? What about Neymar and Brazil, paired with Serbia, Poland and Costa Rica? Nobody knows for sure, but that's why it is always fun to guess. 

So who makes a deep run at the 2018 World Cup? And which nation lifts the trophy? Visit SportsLine now to get the complete optimal bracket for the World Cup, and see which favorites fail to advance past the quarterfinals, all from the model that's returned an 1800 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.

Below you'll find the standings and schedule broken down by each group:

Group A



GPWDLGDPTS
rus.png

Russia

1

1

0

0

+5

3

ksa.png

Uruguay

1

1

0

0

+1

3

egy.png

Egypt

1

0

0

1

-1

0

uru.png

Saudi Arabia

1

0

0

1

-5

0

Thursday, June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0
Friday, June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Tuesday, June 19: Russia vs. Egypt, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 10 a.m. ET, FS1
Monday, June 25: Uruguay vs. Russia, 10 a.m. ET, Fox

Group B



GPWDLGDPTS
por.png

Iran

1

1

0

0

+1

3

esp.png

Spain

1

0

1

0

0

1

mar.png

Portugal

1

0

1

0

0

1

iri.png

Morocco

1

0

0

1

-1

0

Friday, June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0
Friday, June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. ET, FS1
Wednesday, June 20: Iran vs. Spain, 2 p.m. ET, Fox

Monday, June 25: Iran vs. Portugal, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Monday, June 25: Spain vs. Morocco, 2 p.m. ET, FS1

Group C



GPWDLGDPTS
fra.png

France

1

1

0

0

+1

3

den.png

Denmark

1

1

0

0

+1

3

per.png

Australia

1

0

0

1

-1

0

aus.png

Peru

1

0

0

1

-1

0

Saturday, June 16: France 2, Australia 1
Saturday, June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0

Thursday, June 21: Denmark vs. Australia, 8 a.m. ET, FS1
Thursday, June 21: France vs. Peru, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Tuesday, June 26: Australia vs. Peru, 10 a.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, June 26: Denmark vs. France, 10 a.m. ET, Fox

Group D



GPWDLGDPTS
arg.png

Croatia

1

1

0

0

+2

3

isl.png

Argentina

1

0

1

0

0

1

cro.png

Iceland

1

0

1

0

0

1

ngr.png

Nigeria

1

0

0

1

-2

0

Saturday, June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1
Saturday, June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0

Thursday, June 21: Argentina vs. Croatia, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Friday, June 22: Nigeria vs. Iceland, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Tuesday, June 26: Iceland vs. Croatia, 2 p.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, June 26: Nigeria vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. ET, Fox

Group E



GPWDLGDPTS
bra.png

Serbia

1

1

0

0

+1

3

sui.png

Brazil

1

0

1

0

0

1

crc.png

Switzerland

1

0

1

0

0

1

srb.png

Costa Rica

1

0

0

1

-1

0

Sunday, June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0
Sunday, June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1

Friday, June 22: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 8 a.m. ET, FS1
Friday, June 22: Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, June 27: Serbia vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 2 p.m. ET, FS1

Group F



GPWDLGDPTS
ger.png

Mexico

1

1

0

0

+1

3

mex.png

Sweden

1

1

0

0

+1

3

swe.png

Germany

1

0

0

1

-1

0

kor.png

South Korea

1

0

0

1

-1

0

Sunday, June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0
Monday, June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 23: Germany vs. Sweden, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, June 23: South Korea vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, June 27: South Korea vs. Germany, 10 a.m. ET, FS1
Wednesday, June 27: Mexico vs. Sweden, 10 a.m. ET, Fox 

Group G



GPWDLGDPTS
bel.png

Belgium

0

0

0

0

0

0

pan.png

Panama

0

0

0

0

0

0

tun.png

Tunisia

0

0

0

0

0

0

eng.png

England

0

0

0

0

0

0

Monday, June 18: Belgium vs. Panama, 11 a.m. ET, FS1
Monday, June 18: Tunisia vs. England, 2 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, June 23: Belgium vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m. ET, Fox
Sunday, June 24: England vs. Panama, 8 a.m. ET, FS1

Thursday, June 28: England vs. Belgium, 2 p.m. ET, Fox
Thursday, June 28: Panama vs. Tunisia, 2 p.m. ET, FS1

Group H



GPWDLGDPTS
pol.png

Poland

0

0

0

0

0

0

sen.png

Senegal

0

0

0

0

0

0

col.png

Colombia

0

0

0

0

0

0

jpn.png

Japan

0

0

0

0

0

0

Tuesday, June 19: Poland vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, June 19: Colombia vs. Japan, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, June 24: Japan vs. Senegal, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Sunday, June 24: Poland vs. Colombia, 2 p.m. ET, Fox

Thursday, June 28: Japan vs. Poland, 10 a.m. ET, FS1
Thursday, June 28: Senegal vs. Colombia, 10 a.m. ET, Fox

Round of 16

Saturday, June 30


Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up

10 a.m. ET

Kazan

Fox

Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up

2 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox

Sunday, July 1


Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up

10 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up

2 p.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

Fox

Monday, July 2


Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up

10 a.m. ET

Samara

FS1

Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox

Tuesday, July 3


Match 55: Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up

10 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

FS1

Match 56: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6


Match 57: Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner

9 a.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1

Match 58: Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner

1 p.m. ET

Kazan

FS1

Saturday, July 7


Match 60: Match 55 winner vs. Match 66 winner

9 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox

Match 59: Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner

1 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10


Match 61: Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner

1 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

Wednesday, July 11


Match 62: Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner

1 p.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

Third-place match

Saturday, July 14


Match 63: Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser

9 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox

World Cup final

Sunday, July 15


Match 64: Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner

10 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox

For complete World Cup standings in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com. 

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES