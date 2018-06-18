Russia vs. Egypt live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

It's the second game for both of these teams in Group A play

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Russia and Egypt will play their second match at the 2018 World Cup when they meet on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg. In Group A, Russia has three points while Egypt is facing a likely must-win after a heartbreak defeat to Uruguay in the opener. 

Russia is flying high after crushing Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the cup opener, while Egypt has some pressure after allowing a late goal and falling to Uruguay 1-0

Russia enters the match healthy and may turn to more veteran players in the midfield after struggling a bit in the first game, while all eyes will be on Egypt start Mohamed Salah who didn't play against Uruguay, but likely starts here. 

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Stadion Krestovskyi
TV: Fox and Telemundo  
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Egypt starts Mohamed Salah and gets a crucial win to tighten things up in Group A. Egypt 2, Russia 1. 

Russia vs. Egypt score, live updates

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES