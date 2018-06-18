Russia vs. Egypt live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
It's the second game for both of these teams in Group A play
Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.
Russia and Egypt will play their second match at the 2018 World Cup when they meet on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg. In Group A, Russia has three points while Egypt is facing a likely must-win after a heartbreak defeat to Uruguay in the opener.
Russia is flying high after crushing Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the cup opener, while Egypt has some pressure after allowing a late goal and falling to Uruguay 1-0.
Russia enters the match healthy and may turn to more veteran players in the midfield after struggling a bit in the first game, while all eyes will be on Egypt start Mohamed Salah who didn't play against Uruguay, but likely starts here.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Stadion Krestovskyi
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Egypt starts Mohamed Salah and gets a crucial win to tighten things up in Group A. Egypt 2, Russia 1.
Russia vs. Egypt score, live updates
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
Kane scores dramatic late winner
For the first time since 2006, the English national team starts group stage play with three...
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
World Cup: What to know about Tunisia
This will be their fifth World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about England
This will be their 15th World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...