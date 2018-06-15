Russia World Cup 2018: A stadium added temporary stands, and Twitter is extremely confused

Ekaterinburg Arena means a lot to the Russian people, but FIFA doesn't care about your history. FIFA wants a 35,000-capacity stadium for its World Cup matches, and it doesn't care how they get it. So Russia renovated Ekaterinburg with an additional 12,000 seats set on 149-foot tall temporary bleachers that stick outside of the stadium itself.

While it appeases the two governing bodies to have the additional capacity, Twitter very much cares. Especially when the result looks like this:

This match is being played in the Ekaterinburg Arena, which added a little extension to meet FIFA requirements. pic.twitter.com/hTy2xlYvks — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 15, 2018

Is it aesthetically pleasing? No. Not in the slightest. It looks like Ekaterinburg is made of folded-up cardboard and one of the walls fell. However, it got the job done, and that's what matters. If you're wondering what it looks like to watch from these seats, feast your eyes:

When you can't decide if you want to go to the game or watch it on TV pic.twitter.com/CxcmYPSmIZ — SB Nation Soccer (@SBNationSoccer) June 15, 2018

Even weirder: Some people noticed that there were an awful lot of empty seats in the arena proper.

Egypt are Africa’s most successful side and Uruguay have some superstars, why is there empty seats?



Stands behind the goals seem packed, but either that’s poor location or pricing planning. — Lucas Swain (@LucasSwain95) June 15, 2018

BBC commentator Jonathan Pearce saying 25,00 rubles (£300) is a lot of money for the locals to pay in Ekaterinburg. No, Jonathan, it's a lot of money for *anyone* to pay for a seat at a football match. — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) June 15, 2018

The temporary stands at Ekaterinburg are full, and the pitchside seats at half empty. Peak FIFA. — NTX (@NTXabi) June 15, 2018

Loads of empty seats in the ‘normal’ stands at the Ekaterinburg Arena, but most of the ones in the outer-space extended stand appear to be taken. Odd. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) June 15, 2018

But that apparently didn't stop people from sitting in the stands, as you can see in this overhead shot.

I still cannot at Ekaterinburg Arena's added seats 😂 pic.twitter.com/rYwEdx4xXK — Giselle (@GiselleMB7) June 15, 2018

And people had a lot to say about the weird setup.

The Ekaterinburg Stadium is basically every episode of Grand Designs when, despite Kevin McCloud's warnings, the couple ran out of money about four months in. pic.twitter.com/C593xzHdMd — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 15, 2018

This is one of the stands in the Ekaterinburg Arena, which is staging Uruguay vs. Egypt.



Let's just hope there's no t-shirt cannon. pic.twitter.com/TrcNCYuSy3 — Coral (@Coral) June 15, 2018

FIFA -“ this Ekaterinburg arena does not meet the required capacity for a World Cup stadium “



Russia-“Hold my 🍺 “

# pic.twitter.com/wA2LJezi4K — Pog & Rom ✌🏼 (@kwameA_B) June 15, 2018

Look at the 45m high temporary grandstand at the Ekaterinburg Arena, Russia.



Two thoughts come to mind, the first is Gillingham away stand.



The second is you are a brave person to get a Poznan celebration on it.#Russia2018 pic.twitter.com/KlvY1Zozu6 — Total Guesswork (@totalguesswork) June 15, 2018

Ekaterinburg Stadium looks ready to go for the World Cup...godspeed to those who sit in those temporary seatshttps://t.co/NF20gofYRA pic.twitter.com/Se8zQEENB7 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) June 15, 2018

I'm not the first person to observe this, but that Ekaterinburg Arena set-up is one of the most mental things I've ever seen at a football ground. — Martin I WARNED YOU JULIUS Belam (@MartinBelam) June 15, 2018

It looks a bit jury-rigged and arguably silly, but it looks like the bleachers had an unintended effect: The strange view allowed some fans to not be priced out. So people can mock it all they want, but the fans seem to appreciate the stands.