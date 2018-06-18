Russia World Cup 2018: Belgium's Dries Mertens scores off incredible volley and Twitter loses it

For the entire match between Belgium and Panama, the question of a Belgian goal was one of "when" rather than "if." Belgium was knocking on the door and Dries Mertens finally broke a 0-0 tie with a fantastic goal in the second half. The Napoli striker didn't hit the ball particularly hard, but it was perfect placement off of an incredible volley.

PICK THAT ONE OUT!



Dries Mertens hits the volley perfectly to put Belgium up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/Pkvv28VCYk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Sometimes, it's easy to take for granted how outrageously coordinated these players are. Luckily, plays like this goal from Mertens remind us.

Those watching had a lot to say about the goal.

What a goal from Mertens!! pic.twitter.com/R9Ia0Rbk8R — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 18, 2018

Dries Mertens opens the scoring for Belgium, his 15th goal for #BEL and 2nd career #WorldCup goal.



He also scored in Belgium's opening match at the 2014 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/rlRHZdQQhB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 18, 2018

Dries Mertens has some properly outrageous World Cup hair and that’s why he scored that goal.



In a World Cup short of properly outrageous hair, the bold will be truly rewarded. — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) June 18, 2018

DRIES F-ING MERTENS!



Technique > power. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) June 18, 2018

That could have been the US staring slack-jawed at a moment of Belgian brilliance (again)! — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) June 18, 2018

Dries Mertens had no right to score that goal — Zito (@_Zeets) June 18, 2018

Welp, that changes everything — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 18, 2018

Belgium dominated possession throughout the match to this point, seemingly missing opportunity after opportunity. A draw against Panama would be tough for the 2014 quarterfinalists, but Mertens at least put the onus on Panama to tie the match. Not only that, he did so on an utterly amazing goal.

