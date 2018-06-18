Russia World Cup 2018: Belgium's Dries Mertens scores off incredible volley and Twitter loses it
Panama held off a Belgian assault as long as it could, but Mertens' brilliance put Belgium up
For the entire match between Belgium and Panama, the question of a Belgian goal was one of "when" rather than "if." Belgium was knocking on the door and Dries Mertens finally broke a 0-0 tie with a fantastic goal in the second half. The Napoli striker didn't hit the ball particularly hard, but it was perfect placement off of an incredible volley.
Sometimes, it's easy to take for granted how outrageously coordinated these players are. Luckily, plays like this goal from Mertens remind us.
Those watching had a lot to say about the goal.
Belgium dominated possession throughout the match to this point, seemingly missing opportunity after opportunity. A draw against Panama would be tough for the 2014 quarterfinalists, but Mertens at least put the onus on Panama to tie the match. Not only that, he did so on an utterly amazing goal.
You can keep up with the action with us in our live blog here.
-
Belgium vs. Panama preview
The Belgians are one of the darkhorses to win it all in the competition
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
World Cup: Tunisia vs. England picks
European soccer expert picks Monday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
How will VAR work at World Cup
Everything from what plays are eligible for review to the ref's signal, this is your complete...